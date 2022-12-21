Read full article on original website
Feeding South Dakota credits volunteers for getting through winter storm delays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with Feeding South Dakota were forced to close down their Pierre facility for multiple days due to the recent winter storms. The snow and high winds shut down the central part of the state, making travel next to impossible. All of those factors led to delays in delivering food to those in need.
Union Gospel Mission receives $60K in damages, seeks donations and volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is among several Sioux Falls organizations to experience burst pipes because of last week’s below-freezing temperatures. Others include Sanford Hospital, Swamp Daddy’s, and multiple apartment buildings. The Mission said their flooding happened on the third floor and...
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 43 years old, Nick Kiesow is not your typical stroke patient. But the location where his stroke took place, was even less typical. “The stroke occurs in your spinal cord 1% of the time, compared to all strokes that occur in your body. But the recovery rate, you know, runs between 40 and 42%. So being in my early forties, it seems like that is in my benefit to get back to full 100% recovery. So that’s really what we’re hanging our hat on,” said Kiesow.
Great Bear celebrates season opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear is now open for business if you’re looking for fun over the holiday season. Officials say they made snow on top of the snow we already received in the winter storms last week. In a rare first, all the runs...
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
New Year, New Fitness Tips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As January rolls around, many people have begun to set goals to live a healthier, more active life. Max Chedester, the owner of Hotworx 24/7 Fitness Studio, wants to share the best ways to be successful in these fitness goals. 1. Get yourself...
Expect sunshine and above zero temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast, with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
Christmas tree drop-off sites now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites Monday. The two drop-off sites are free to the public and located at the following addresses:. · West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility — 1015 East Chambers Street, just off...
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
The heartwarming story behind Franklin Food Market opening on Christmas Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year for some but a struggle for others. “For other people, it’s the loneliest time of year because they have no one,” said Franklin Food Market Manager Laurie Van Noort. About 15...
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a body was found in the ruins of a burnt shed. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the fire was discovered on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. After firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, a body was found in the shed.
2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. shared the participants for the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle starting next week. The contest runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and includes specialty burgers from 32 Sioux Falls restaurants. A full list of burgers, descriptions, and location...
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after harassing multiple residents of a north Sioux Falls apartment building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect approached a group of people arriving at the apartment building, asking them to give him a ride. The victims politely declined; however, the suspect continued to yell at them. The suspect then yelled at multiple other residents before he followed the arriving party to an apartment. Multiple witnesses claim the suspect was trying to throw one of the victims off the third-story balcony.
Sioux Falls dancers performing at college bowl game in Tampa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of Sioux Falls dancers is set to celebrate the New Year in style. Dancers with West Sioux Falls Just For Kix are heading to Tampa, Florida to dance in the pregame and halftime shows at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Police: Casino robber arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have arrested a 60-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for robbing casinos. The first robbery happened about 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Big Al’s Casino in the 4700 block of E Arrowhead Parkway. The suspect walked in, threatened to shoot everyone, took cash, and left. A description of his vehicle was seen on surveillance.
Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Securing a new home or property has clearly been difficult this year, and some worry that might not change much in 2023. According to a lending tree survey, 4 in 10 consumers believe we are heading towards a housing market crash next year; however, real estate investor Ari Rastegar says the fundamentals of a housing market crash are not evident at this time. “A market crash is much more relatable to what we saw in 2008 during the subprime mortgage debacle,” he said. “All the math indicates that we will have a slowing of the transactions and how quickly homes are being sold.”
