Related
After Covid cull, Danish mink farmers find new careers
Reinventing himself as a brewer at age 62 would never have occurred to Poul Erik Vestergaard, but Denmark's controversial cull of the country's minks over Covid fears forced him to change course. After that, Poul Erik will bottle it and put labels around the bottles," he explains.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Winter Weather
Brian Dickie, dressed as Santa Claus, rides his bike through the wintery streets of Carleton Place, Ontario, Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Sydney fog delays flights, halts ferries
Heavy fog has caused headaches for travellers on Boxing Day with flights into Sydney Airport delayed and the city's ferry services cancelled. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the fog to clear before the morning is out. A Sydney Airport spokeswoman confirmed some flights had been delayed on Monday morning but...
kalkinemedia.com
S. Africa make inroads in 2nd Test but Carey 50 keeps Australia on top
South Africa took four wickets, including David Warner first ball after he resumed on 200, but a half-century from Alex Carey strengthened Australia's grip on the second Test in Melbourne on Wednesday. At lunch on day three, the hosts were 479-7 in their first innings, leading by 290, with Carey...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
kalkinemedia.com
New Zealand foil Pakistan after Salman's hundred in first Test
New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham blunted Pakistan bowlers to guide their side to a solid 165 without loss at close on the second day of the first Test in Karachi on Tuesday. Conway became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in his 11th Test...
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic back in Australia a year after being deported
Former world number one Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday almost one year after he was deported for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, tennis officials said. The nine-time Australian Open champion was initially banned from the country for three years after losing a high-stakes legal battle in January...
