Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, mixing with rain at times, especially at and below pass level. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches up to pass level, with up to 16 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult, and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they are prepared for dangerous conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase significantly through late tonight, with sustained speeds of between 35 to 50 mph and gusts as high as 70 mph expected. Travel on United States Highway 2 between East Glacier and Marias Pass will become especially hazardous, as the combination of falling and blowing snow cause low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 17:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains A passing frontal boundary will impact portions of east central Broadwater, southeastern Meagher, southeastern Madison, southeastern Beaverhead and Gallatin Counties through 545 PM MST At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of White Sulphur Springs to near Big Sky to 11 miles south of Lima. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds with falling snow could reduce visibility to less than one mile at times. A few thunderstorms remain possible as well. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Lima, Monida, Big Sky, Bannack Pass, Targhee Pass, Cameron, Snowline, Maudlow, Red Rock Pass, Amsterdam, Four Corners, Bozeman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Yellowstone Village, Ringling, Martinsdale and Gallatin Gateway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 18:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland A LINE OF SHOWERS PRODUCING STRONG WINDS At 543 PM MST, an area of showers producing strong winds was located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Deadmans Basin Reservoir to 19 miles south of Big Timber. Movement was east at 35 mph. Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph along with brief moderate rainfall with this activity as it moves east into Golden Valley and Stillwater counties. This activity will impact travel on I-90 from Big Timber to Park City. Locations impacted include Columbus, Big Timber, Harlowton, Ryegate, Deadmans Basin Reservoir, Absarokee, Lavina, Franklin, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Fishtail, Shawmut, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Melville, Park City, Greycliff and Rapelje. Strong crosswinds, wet roads, and poor visibility could impact travel.
