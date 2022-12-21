Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 17:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains A passing frontal boundary will impact portions of east central Broadwater, southeastern Meagher, southeastern Madison, southeastern Beaverhead and Gallatin Counties through 545 PM MST At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of White Sulphur Springs to near Big Sky to 11 miles south of Lima. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds with falling snow could reduce visibility to less than one mile at times. A few thunderstorms remain possible as well. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Lima, Monida, Big Sky, Bannack Pass, Targhee Pass, Cameron, Snowline, Maudlow, Red Rock Pass, Amsterdam, Four Corners, Bozeman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Yellowstone Village, Ringling, Martinsdale and Gallatin Gateway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO