Effective: 2022-12-27 20:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, mixing with rain at times, especially at and below pass level. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches up to pass level, with up to 16 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult, and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they are prepared for dangerous conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase significantly through late tonight, with sustained speeds of between 35 to 50 mph and gusts as high as 70 mph expected. Travel on United States Highway 2 between East Glacier and Marias Pass will become especially hazardous, as the combination of falling and blowing snow cause low visibility.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 44 MINUTES AGO