Travis Benson’s decision to get out of trading commodities and get into snowcat driving for Aspen Skiing Co. in 2006 paid dividends that he considers priceless. What was intended to be a short break from the hustle and bustle of an intense daytime job transformed into a career in the ski industry. It’s even sweeter that he’s been able to manage two of the mountains that he skied growing up in Aspen and as a young adult.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO