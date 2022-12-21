Read full article on original website
‘Big ideas’ proposed to help deer and elk in Aspen area
The Roaring Fork Valley still boasts an impressive quantity and quality of habitat for deer and elk but action is needed to reconnect large landscapes and prevent further fragmentation, according to a new landmark study two years in the making. The Watershed Biodiversity Initiative gives public land managers and policy...
News in brief, Dec. 27
Tracy Sutton, president and broker at Aspen Signature Properties, has thrown her hat into the ring for mayor of Aspen. Petitions are due today to the city of Aspen; Sutton was actively collecting signatures — 25 petition signers, who must be registered Aspen voters, are required — this week.
Where once there was a trailer park ...
On Dec. 28, 2021, Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees quietly accepted a generous land donation from a party requesting anonymity, though reporting in 2018 linked the donated properties and others with the Melvin and Bren Simon Foundation. In addition to the park at Fourth and Main, the donation included 1.4 vacant acres surrounding the Thunder River Theatre.
No perfect answer to Aspen’s entrance
I have been a part-time resident of the West End for as long as the entrance to Aspen issue has been debated. My wife and I live in Aspen from the middle of May through the middle of October which does not qualify us to vote here. Nevertheless, I am...
Classic Aspen ski tale: Local boy ends up managing hometown hill
Travis Benson’s decision to get out of trading commodities and get into snowcat driving for Aspen Skiing Co. in 2006 paid dividends that he considers priceless. What was intended to be a short break from the hustle and bustle of an intense daytime job transformed into a career in the ski industry. It’s even sweeter that he’s been able to manage two of the mountains that he skied growing up in Aspen and as a young adult.
Downtown Aspen penthouse breaks record for per-square-foot sales price
A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million. The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
There’s no place like home
The idea was a good one: Friends Aaron Resnick and Jason Mackie, who met as college students at Amherst College, were going to establish a nonprofit and use it to raise money to install renewable-energy infrastructure in marginalized communities with zero-down, zero-interest financing while training members of those communities marketable skill sets along the way.
Bullying elderly women
Thank you to The Aspen Times for bringing sunshine to the SkiCo’s billionaires’ bullying of elderly women. The saying, “Remember who you are and what you represent” comes to mind. Pat Milligan, you represent the every woman in all of our communities. We should thank God...
Thanks to local workers
I had an experience at USPS, where someone was clearly still in the “city mindset.” They were going as fast as they could, everyone was holding them back and they saw everyone who’s in a uniform as a servant. They were incredibly rude to our local USPS...
Remember Thrift Shop after the holidays
To Aspen Thrift Shop supporters: We ask that you remember us when the holiday hoopla subsides. If you are wondering what to do with the odd or ill-chosen gift, we assure you it will find a good home if donated to the Aspen Thrift Shop. The substantial funds (millions by...
The Chainsmokers’ double-night header marks full-circle moment for local DJ Lo_G
The first time that Aspenite Logan Garrison, or DJ Lo_G, performed at Belly Up was in 2015 when he was the opening act for The Chainsmokers. Eight years later, Garrison is having a full-circle career moment. And it’s a moment for which the local DJ does not take for granted.
Galerie Maximillian celebrates 25 years
Albert Sanford started collecting art when he was 16 years old. And it’s his passion for the act of collecting art that has carried him to where he stands in the business today. Today, Sanford celebrates 25 years of owning his Galerie Maximillian in Aspen. Opened in June 1997...
