Parks, trails, road improvements and more on the schedule for 2023 Blueprint projects

In the next year, more than half of the taxpayer-funded projects spearheaded by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency will begin or be completed, ushering in changes to the city’s roadways, parks and recreational opportunities.

Blueprint approved 27 projects in its 2023-2027 work plan, representing more than $580 million in investment in infrastructure projects. The projects were funded by the 1-cent sales tax extension in 2014.

Overall, the 27 projects represent a $315 million investment in Tallahassee’s southside and include 114 miles of bike and pedestrian improvements, 23 miles of roadway and the creation or improvement of 338 acres of parks and public spaces.

In 2023, construction will start or finish on 16 projects.

See the full list of Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency projects here

Welaunee Boulevard

Construction of the first phase of the Northeast Gateway will begin in 2023 with the construction of Welaunee Boulevard.

The project will result in an Interstate 10 interchange in Northeast Tallahassee, but it will start with the construction of a bridge over the highway and to the south Welaunee Boulevard south.

The first phase of the project is slated to cost $11.8 million.

The entire $71 million Northeast Gateway project has been proposed to alleviate traffic congestion on Thomasville, Centerville and Miccosukee roads and accommodate the growth expected in the coming decades after the expansion of the urban services area and incorporation of the Welaunee property.

It is also intended to provide congestion relief to Roberts Elementary and Montford Middle schools on Centerville Road.

Orange-Meridian Placemaking

The project is intended to create a stormwater facility/park near the future site of a StarMetro transit center at the corner or Orange Avenue and South Meridian Street. It will include improved pedestrian pathways connecting with South Monroe Street.

Temporary upgrades, parking and a gravel lot have already been designed at the corner to allow for continued community use. At one point it was used as a food distribution site, for pop-up yard sales and a gathering spot.

Construction is anticipated to start by summer.

Lake Jackson Greenway

The trails project will link Lake Ella to Lake Jackson Mounds Archeological State Park with a 5.1-mile multimodal connection that includes trails, sidewalks and shared-use pathways.

Market District park

The 9-acre park will be incorporated into a city of Tallahassee stormwater project along Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive. It will include running and walking paths, shaded gathering space and play area that includes restrooms and a pickleball courts.

Midtown Placemaking, Phase 1

Officials will embark on phase one of the project in late 2023. Developed in conjunction with the Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, concepts have been developed for streetscaping, pedestrian and motorist safety and other improvements along the Thomasville and Monroe Street corridors.

The Thomasville Road greenway is a part of this $4 million project.

Monroe-Adams Placemaking

Intended to incorporate multimodal transportation into street way improvements, this project will make upgrades to five streets that connect to Monroe and Adams streets.

Improvement to the side roads, Harrison, Pershing, Jennings and Kestner streets and Perkins Road are all meant to contribute to connectivity to the major thoroughfares.

Planned upgrades on the projects slated to start in spring 2023, include new sidewalks, on-street parking, landscaping and underground utilities.

Northeast Corridor-Bannerman Road improvements

In late 2023, Bannerman Road will be widened to four lanes from Thomasville Road to past Tekesta Drive and at the same time stormwater improvements will stretch to Meridian Road.

The project is slated to cost $14.2 million.

In addition, three sidewalk projects in adjoining neighborhoods will begin as will the expansion of the city’s greenway system to include a trail from Bannerman to Lake Overstreet.

North Monroe Gateway project

A long sought after project, the North Monroe Gateway project aims to upgrade landscaping, crosswalks and pedestrian features and signage in one the most heavily trafficked Interstate 10 entrances to the city.

The project is part of a leveraging opportunity with the Florida Department of Transportation which has dedicated more than $7.76 million to improvements along Monroe Street since 2014.

Construction is slated to start during summer 2023.

Tallahassee-Leon County Animal Service Center

A recently approved $3.8 million Blueprint project will provide upgrades to the facility that were identified by a consultant.

The include renovations to the large dogs kennels, upgrades to the shelter’s medicine area and the addition of quarantine yards.

Construction is anticipated to start in in Fall 2023.

Downtown-University protected bike lane

Construction of a dedicated, protected bike lane to connect Florida State University to the Capital Cascades Trail is slated to begin in summer 2023.

The project is a part of the $15 million Blueprint has set aside for its Bike Route System project.

Capital Circle Southwest

This is the final phase of the widening of the city’s truck route to six lanes. Extending from Orange Avenue to Crawfordville Road, the $58.2 million project includes stormwater improvements, water quality enhancements and the acquisition of land for the Capital Circle Southwest Greenway.

The completed roadway will include sidewalks, multi-use trails and bike lanes. The project is managed by FDOT and is expected to complete by 2026.

Debbie Lightsey Nature Park and CCSW Greenway

The proposed park will create more than six miles of greenway inside a 113-acre passive park on the eastern side of Capital Circle Southwest just south of Jackson Bluff Road. It will feature bike and hiking trails, boardwalks and bird watching vantage points throughout.

Work is expected to be complete in late 2023.

Capital Cascades Trail Segment 3

One of the final stages of connecting Cascades Park, Gaines Street and CollegeTown to the St. Marks Trailhead and Lake Bradford Road includes six different projects being done through Blueprint . It not only combines an east-west roadway, but incorporates the newly completed skateable art park, a history and culture trail and a pond that also serves as a stormwater facility.

Magnolia Drive Trail

Ongoing work to improve pedestrian and multimodal access between Apalachee Parkway and Adams Street will continue in 2023.

A segment from South Adams Street to Pontiac Drive is already complete but another section to Diamond Street will be bid for construction in early 2023.

In addition to sidewalk improvements, the project moves electric utilities underground and replaces water and sewer infrastructure from South Monroe to Chowkeebin Nene.

Southwood/Tram Road Greenway

Work constructing a trail on Tram Road from Capital Circle Southeast to Four Oak Boulevard is slated to begin in spring or summer 2023.

A first phase constructing a trail through the city’s Southeast Park has already been completed.

