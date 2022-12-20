Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Denies Coratel Inn & Suites License Renewal
(KNSI) — The Coratel Inn and Suites had its license renewal denied at Monday’s Waite Park City Council meeting after a public hearing. The primary concern was over the hotel allowing long-term occupancy to three different boarders and deliberately flaunting the law to do so. Police Chief Dave Bentrud explained how the scheme worked.
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
kduz.com
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases
Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
willmarradio.com
Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker
(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Looking to Add E-Learning Days
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor
Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
Holiday Cheer and an Anonymous Award in a Small Minnesota Town
We all have that neighbor, or know of a family who decorates their house with lots and lots and LOTS of Christmas decorations and lights. And many of us refer to that house as the "Griswolds". And most everyone will get that reference as the family from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road
CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
knsiradio.com
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
willmarradio.com
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0