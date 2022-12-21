ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)

So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Passing on Patrick Mahomes got more than a half-dozen GMs fired

Patrick Mahomes has been a generational talent for the Chiefs, but other franchises have been left in turmoil and changeovers after passing on the QB. On the field, there’s no denying that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the grim reaper. His run of success both individually and with the team since taking over the starter has been unbelievable, as are the plays he routinely makes on Sundays. It has to be a true nightmare for any defensive coordinator to contend with.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ryan Day is under more pressure than most Ohio State fans know

The Peach Bowl is the biggest game in the Ryan Day era at Ohio State, and it’s not even close. Despite making the College Football Playoff with only one loss, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is at a crossroads in the Ryan Day era. Back-to-back losses to two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan (13-0) have left Buckeye Nation wondering if Day, who is 45-5 in five seasons as head coach, can get back to excellence and cap off undefeated seasons in front of them.
COLUMBUS, OH
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 17. Week 16 of the NFL season included some surprising performances and notable storylines, which had a profound impact in fantasy football leagues. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Hodgins, and Greg Dortch all topped 20 fantasy...
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
