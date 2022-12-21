Read full article on original website
NBC26
Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney
As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice. Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm Asks City for Financial Assistance
Fleet Farm is seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to build a new store along the west entrance to the city. Jeff Peterson of CR Structures Group – the representative for Fleet Farm on the proposed development across from the Salty Seagull miniature-golf course along Highway 42/57 – appeared Dec. 13 before the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee to explain the assistance the company is seeking from the city.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 25, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday December 25, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
