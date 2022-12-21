Read full article on original website
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering. In his new role, Convery oversees all Aqua Pennsylvania capital responsibilities, including all infrastructure improvement projects throughout the state that help to improve service and reliability for customers. In addition,...
Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.
Villanova Athletics Announces $500,000 Gift to Women’s Basketball Program
The Davis Center at Villanova UniversityPhoto byvillanova.com. An anonymous donor recently made a $500,000 gift to support Villanova Women’s Basketball, reports villanova.com.
