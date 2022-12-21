ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, WI

viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from President/Owner

It's the time of year when you need to take a moment and simply say Merry Christmas and Happy New year to everyone involved in making 2022 a success. I need to say that to the staff at NEW Radio because they work tirelessly to make the Door County Daily News, NEW Radio Sports Network and our stations some of the best in the industry. I know how hard they work and I appreciate everything that they do for the company and for our listeners and readers.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Cherry Drop Back to Ring in 2023

Hundreds of revelers will gather in Sister Bay on New Year’s Eve for what has quickly become a Door County tradition. The Cherry Drop, sponsored by FM 106.9 The Lodge, will be back at Husby’s Garage on Dec. 31. A crane will hoist the 300-pound cherry made of lights 120 feet above the ground on the day of the drop. The official countdown for the drop will begin shortly before midnight, but the crowd will gather earlier as The Lodge spins tunes outside beginning at 10:30 pm.
SISTER BAY, WI
NBC26

Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney

As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice. Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Shoves, Ephraim, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
SEYMOUR, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week

Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
WBKO

14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
HOWARD, WI
Door County Pulse

Fleet Farm Asks City for Financial Assistance

Fleet Farm is seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to build a new store along the west entrance to the city. Jeff Peterson of CR Structures Group – the representative for Fleet Farm on the proposed development across from the Salty Seagull miniature-golf course along Highway 42/57 – appeared Dec. 13 before the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee to explain the assistance the company is seeking from the city.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Two People Arrested Following Separate Thefts from Manitowoc Walmart

Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate theft cases at the Manitowoc Walmart. The first situation occurred last week Thursday (December 22nd). Officers were informed that the suspect had fled the store on Dewey Street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was promptly pulled over, and the 37-year-old...

