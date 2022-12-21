Read full article on original website
Related
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
NBC26
Door Peninsula Winery releases new flavors and offers year-round favorites
STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Most wine lovers think about places like Napa Valley when they're asked where wine is made, but Wisconsin is also known for its award-winning flavors. It's nearly impossible to pass through Door County without spotting a winery. Door Peninsula Winery is a popular go-to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from President/Owner
It's the time of year when you need to take a moment and simply say Merry Christmas and Happy New year to everyone involved in making 2022 a success. I need to say that to the staff at NEW Radio because they work tirelessly to make the Door County Daily News, NEW Radio Sports Network and our stations some of the best in the industry. I know how hard they work and I appreciate everything that they do for the company and for our listeners and readers.
Door County Pulse
Cherry Drop Back to Ring in 2023
Hundreds of revelers will gather in Sister Bay on New Year’s Eve for what has quickly become a Door County tradition. The Cherry Drop, sponsored by FM 106.9 The Lodge, will be back at Husby’s Garage on Dec. 31. A crane will hoist the 300-pound cherry made of lights 120 feet above the ground on the day of the drop. The official countdown for the drop will begin shortly before midnight, but the crowd will gather earlier as The Lodge spins tunes outside beginning at 10:30 pm.
NBC26
Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney
As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice. Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shoves, Ephraim, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
wiproud.com
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week
Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
WBKO
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm Asks City for Financial Assistance
Fleet Farm is seeking financial assistance from the City of Sturgeon Bay to build a new store along the west entrance to the city. Jeff Peterson of CR Structures Group – the representative for Fleet Farm on the proposed development across from the Salty Seagull miniature-golf course along Highway 42/57 – appeared Dec. 13 before the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee to explain the assistance the company is seeking from the city.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
94.3 Jack FM
Second Child Dies of Flu-Related Complications in Wisconsin, Health Officials Confirm
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient. However, the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
seehafernews.com
Two People Arrested Following Separate Thefts from Manitowoc Walmart
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate theft cases at the Manitowoc Walmart. The first situation occurred last week Thursday (December 22nd). Officers were informed that the suspect had fled the store on Dewey Street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was promptly pulled over, and the 37-year-old...
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married Man
Amber WildePhoto by(WISN) On one tragic day in 1998, a young woman went missing. For months, her family — with the help of the police — tried desperately to find her. It is now more than 24 years later without any trace of Amber Wilde.
Comments / 0