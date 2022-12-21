ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we must go beyond addressing symptoms of school safety | Opinion

By Jim Croteau
 6 days ago

After every school or neighborhood shooting, gun brought to school or youth disruptive event, the search begins for blame. The police blame teen gangs. The politicians say it is social media. The psychologists say it is mental health. The neighbors say it is poor parenting. The kids say it is bullying and alienation. Yes, all of these may be contributing factors and every case must be examined on its own unique set of circumstances.

But where is the discussion of prevention beyond more police in schools, metal detectors, sniffing dogs, teachers with guns and locked campuses and classroom doors? These strategies look like they are effective, but they only deal with the symptoms of the problem rather than solutions.

More significant approaches include limiting youth access to guns, universal background checks, penalties for unlocked guns and proxy purchasers. More monitoring of on-line social sites is also called for. But all of these are very hard to implement in today’s political environment. Government intrusion and loss of freedoms is feared more than lives lost to violence.

There is one simple strategy available to all of us who are willing to take the initiative. The source of many a youth gone astray is a lack of connection and concern for the larger community. Many kids can only find support and meaning with other youth in gangs or in on-line chat rooms. We, as adults, need to step up and establish real connections with all our children.

Every child needs someone to talk to him or her every day. The interaction may be brief by a parent, sibling, teacher, or mentor. But it has to be more than just taking roll or “time to get up.” Every child in a family needs to be talked to every day. It may be hard when both parents are working or in a one-parent household. It may be challenging when kids are hiding in their rooms on the phone or computer. But the old family table for a shared meal or a sit-down family chat about the day must return.

And neighbors need to keep an eye out and chat whenever possible with children, especially teens, in their neighborhood. For a community to be safe, everyone should know their neighbors and be willing to speak up when something doesn’t seem right. There are many organizations out there begging for volunteers to mentor youth in our community. Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, and may other groups are calling for help. Don’t overlook coaching kids in city and county sports programs or participating in church youth activities.

Our children are all our children. Our future, no matter our age or station in life, depends on today’s youth. If we do not speak up to acknowledge and guide them, who will?

J im Croteau is a retired educator and non-profit administrator. He is also president of the 21 st Century Council ( http://21stcenturycouncil.org ).

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Why we must go beyond addressing symptoms of school safety | Opinion

