Nashville, TN

WKRN

Man injured in shooting in South Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly I-24 shooting

Metro police have released more information about the investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Spaunhorst.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crossville fire officials investigating house fire that killed 6 people

Six people, including two children were killed in a Crossville house fire last week, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle

Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting. According to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm

A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

TBI's 'Operation Not Forgotten' helps locate at-risk children

The approach was to locate and make contact with children with a history of running away from home or were previous human trafficking victims and provide them with resources, including contacts and a safe environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community.
NASHVILLE, TN

