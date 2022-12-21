Read full article on original website
Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks
Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.
Horvat has 2 goals and 2 assists, Canucks beat Sharks 6-2
Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists, Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night
Chicago Bears: Week 16 provided plenty of madness in the NFL
The Chicago Bears are incredibly bad. They showed that against pretty much everyone they have played this year which is why they are 3-12 going into Week 17. There have been some moments where they were looking like they are turning a corner which is good but they are still far away.
Hornets vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Tuesday, December 27 (Back Dubs at home)
The Golden State Warriors are fresh off of a big win on Christmas Day and looking to carry some of that momentum into a matchup with the struggling Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte upset the Warriors earlier this season, but that was one the road, where Golden State has struggled mightily. Even...
