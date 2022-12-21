ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents and alumni celebrate plan for Rosati-Kain School to remain open

Rosati-Kain High School parents and alumni are celebrating a deal that will allow the all-girls Catholic high school that the Archdiocese of St. Louis decided to close to remain open independent of the archdiocese.tl. Under the deal, it will become a new school, Rosati-Kain Academy, which will open July 1....
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
