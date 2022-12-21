Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Looking to get rid of your Xmas tree or broken decorations? Recycling options are available
Wondering what to do with that old natural Christmas tree or broken holiday decorations as the holidays wind down?. Refuse and recycling departments throughout the region are asking people to recycle instead of tossing them out with the trash. St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County have set...
stlpublicradio.org
2022 in photos: A monumental year in St. Louis defined by tragedy, triumph and beauty
As a photojournalist, you grow to be comfortable in expecting the unexpected. Whether it’s in the seismic ripples of a policy change, unexpected weather phenomena or everyday moments in your community — visual storytellers are there to document the humanity behind the words you read and hear. The...
Mother and daughter shot in vehicle Wednesday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman and her daughter were injured in a shooting while sitting in their vehicle Wednesday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman and her young daughter were sitting in their vehicle shortly after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire.
stlpublicradio.org
Parents and alumni celebrate plan for Rosati-Kain School to remain open
Rosati-Kain High School parents and alumni are celebrating a deal that will allow the all-girls Catholic high school that the Archdiocese of St. Louis decided to close to remain open independent of the archdiocese.tl. Under the deal, it will become a new school, Rosati-Kain Academy, which will open July 1....
Former owner of controversial nightclub now working for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — The former owner of the controversial Reign nightclub, which the city shut down due to crime issues, is now working for the city’s top prosecutor. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Dana Kelly in August to be an administrative assistant. She’s paying her $50,000.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
