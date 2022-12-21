Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO