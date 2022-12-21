ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield

Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
NYSE Suspends Shares of PREIT, Springfield Mall Owner

Willow Grove Park Mall is owned by PREIT.Photo byTwitter. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of the Springfield Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being booted off the New York Stock Exchange as PREIT shares trade at $2.40 a share, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne

An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
WAYNE, PA
SEPTA Struggles: Fare Prices, Unreliability Keep Riders from Coming Back

Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Another Delay for Cobbs Golf Course Over Tree Clearing Concerns

The Cobbs Creek Foundation plans for revitalizing the Cobbs Creek golf course, which seemed to be back on track, now face another delay, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY. The historic golf course rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia. The city-owned public golf course welcomed players of color decades before the PGA, but fell into disrepair and closed.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County

The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County, PA
