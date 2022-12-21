Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem. It has invited...
Shake Shack Officially Opens Today, Dec. 27, in Springfield
Shake Shack Springfield opens at 11 AM today, Dec. 27, at 950 Baltimore Pike. It is the ninth Shake Shack location in Pennsylvania. To celebrate opening day, the first 100 guests visiting the popular New York-based burger chain will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
Airport CEO Atif Saeed Confident in New Projects to Revive PHL
New capital projects at Philadelphia’s two airports and changes in procedure will take them beyond the pandemic and bring new growth, said Atif Saeed, the new CEO of Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation.
NYSE Suspends Shares of PREIT, Springfield Mall Owner
Willow Grove Park Mall is owned by PREIT.Photo byTwitter. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of the Springfield Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being booted off the New York Stock Exchange as PREIT shares trade at $2.40 a share, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The 468,000 square-foot Yeadon Industrial CenterPhoto byVelocity Venture Partners. The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this year’s honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart. Capone was named CEO...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored with the Patrick Henry award for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Tudor Revival in Wayne
An outstanding Tudor Revival home with seven bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated on a beautiful 2-acre lot in the South Wayne Historic District and surrounded by old-growth oak, birch, and Japanese maple, the home offers highly coveted privacy while being within walking distance of downtown Wayne.
Rt. 420 Wanamaker Bridge Reopened Tuesday After Repairs
PennDOT crews posting signs closing the Rt. 420 bridgePhoto byTom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Route 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park that closed suddenly and indefinitely Dec. 7 is now open again, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Aqua Invests $1.6 Million in Main Replacement Project in Delaware County
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced a $1.6 million main replacement project is underway in Springfield Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve reliability for customers throughout Delaware County. Crews are working to replace 6,089 feet of aging 6-inch water mains with new 6-and 8-inch...
SEPTA Struggles: Fare Prices, Unreliability Keep Riders from Coming Back
Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.
Another Delay for Cobbs Golf Course Over Tree Clearing Concerns
The Cobbs Creek Foundation plans for revitalizing the Cobbs Creek golf course, which seemed to be back on track, now face another delay, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY. The historic golf course rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia. The city-owned public golf course welcomed players of color decades before the PGA, but fell into disrepair and closed.
Food Insecurity Is on the Rise in Delaware County
The pandemic continues to impact the lives of many Delaware County residents who face food insecurity and need more mental health service help than before the pandemic began, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s the heating cost...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Tina Fey Touts Upper Darby-Based Mean Girls Musical in 2019 Philly Visit
Tina Fey stopped at the Kimmel Center recently to talk about her “Mean Girls” musical coming to Philadelphia Nov. 19, writes Neal Zoren for the Daily Times. After achieving a movie triumph in 2004’s “Mean Girls,” she rode the same vehicle, with music by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, to Broadway prominence in 2017.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0