Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for decades of service to Outer Banks community
Carol Ann Angelos – the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills – was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held earlier this month.
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Pickleball Group supports children at families at Christmas
The OBX Pickleball Group recently made a contribution to the Outer Banks Woman’s Club to support the Angel Gift program and presented the check to program coordinator Joanne Schoenfeld. The Dare County Recreation Center was one of many to host to trees for the program, which contributed toys to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Santa Claus greets children on annual ‘Santa Ride’
Santa took a stroll around the Town of Manteo on Friday, December 9 with the Roanoke Island Fire Department, Police and EMS to greet children and spread holiday cheer. The route this year was just under two hours. Beginning at the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department on a chair secured to the back of a pick-up truck, Santa traveled throughout neighborhoods east and west of Highway 64, along the highway and down to Pirate’s Cove. Many children (and adults!) were waiting at specific points to take pictures and wave to Santa Claus. If traffic allowed, he stopped to talk with children and ask them what they would like for Christmas.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Angel Gift program provides ‘a complete Christmas’ for 258 children
The Angel Gift Program provided Christmas gifts in abundance for 118 Dare County families this year, which included 258 children. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, has been serving the community through the Angel Gift program for 35 years. The program started...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wintry weather brings cold-stunned sea turtles in need of care
The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has seen a sharp spike in cold-stunned turtles in recent days. As of mid-day Thursday, 73 turtles had been received for care at NCARI’s STAR Center – all but one from the preceding three days. The majority of turtles are green sea turtles, others are Kemp’s ridley.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo Rotary awards grant to library
The Manteo Rotary Club awarded a grant to the Dare County Library. The “Bridging Cultures Through Reading” grant provided funds to purchase quality bilingual materials for children enrolled in the Dare County Schools dual language immersion program as well as Hispanic students where English may not be the primary language spoken in the home.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Aircraft construction class planned for First Flight High School, registration opens soon
First Flight High School’s new aviation course offers students the opportunity to build a FAA certified airplane utilizing Tango Flight’s hands-on curriculum. Registration for this two-year pilot program will open to juniors and seniors at First Flight High School in February 2023. The class will begin at the start of the 2023-24 school year and will take place at the birthplace of aviation on the Wright Brothers National Memorial grounds.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
Comments / 0