Essentials: Oh Hyuk
For our latest installment of Essentials, Hypebeast Korea speaks with South Korean multi-hyphenate artist Oh Hyuk. As the leader, singer, and guitarist of the indie band HYUKOH, he has had a tremendous impact both locally and globally through cross-boundary collaborations with various artists and individual projects. Oh Hyuk is also a member of 다다DADA多多, a creative collective and label that has been developing a variety of playful collaborations across apparel and F&B. Inaugurated into HB100 back in 2017 as an individual artist, he appears in Hypebeast 100 once again this year as a member of 다다DADA多多.
'NieR: Automata Ver1.1a' Anime Will Premiere in January 2023
The latest promotional trailer for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a has confirmed the anime’s official broadcasting date, voice actor list, and key production staff. Based on PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s award-winning action RPG game, Nier: Automata, the series will be co-produced by Square Enix and Aniplex, with A-1 Pictures heading the animation.
Chris Rock Shares First Teaser for Upcoming Historic Netflix Special 'Selective Outrage'
Chris Rock is prepping for his next standup venture in 2023, with the release of the first teaser trailer for his upcoming historic Netflix special, Selective Outrage. The special will mark the first time Netflix will be live streaming on its platform. Its competitors like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ all offering live broadcast experiences already.
How Amanda Abbington met Jonathan Goodwin: ‘I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe’
Actor Amanda Abbington and stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin first connected on Twitter in 2012. “We were both in relationships at the time, but we admired each other’s work and occasionally liked each other’s tweets,” says Amanda. Years later, when they were both single, their messages to each other became gradually more flirty. But it wasn’t until August 2021 that they discovered a deeper bond between them.
James Cameron Reveals He Cut Out 10 Minutes of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Due to Gun Violence
With its successful box office opening, many people around the world have watched the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Director James Cameron recently spoke to Esquire Middle East and revealed that despite the film already being just under 3.5 hours, he had in fact cut out 10 minutes of the film due to violent gunplay.
AMBUSH® Unveils Year of the Rabbit Daruma Dolls
AMBUSH is back with its yearly drop of Daruma dolls, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with traditionally painted figures coated in metallic pink. All of AMBUSH’s sculptures are produced in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, home to Shorinzan Darumaji temple which is famous for the auspicious round Daruma dolls.
James Cameron Reveals He Shot 'Avatar 3' and '4' Early To Avoid Ageing Issue of Characters
Only just a second week into its premiere, the sequel to Avatar, has been a major success at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water has currently brought in $2.9 billion USD globally, a strong second week to start of the holiday season. While the second film has only...
Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Sonic Ranch’ Reportedly Leaked Online
Lil Yachty has reportedly been hit with the leak of his upcoming studio album, Sonic Ranch. The LP was intended to land as his fifth studio LP, following his 2020 album Lil Boat 3 and last year’s Michigan Boy Boat mixtape. Songs from the project were first discovered online on Sunday, December 25.
Nintendo Launches Retro-Inspired ‘Sports Story’ RPG On Switch
Sports Story, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, has finally launched on Nintendo Switch. After being teased at last month’s Indie World presentation, the new title was unveiled by Nintendo and developer Sidebar during the fifth and final day of Inside the House of Indies event, where the company unveils forthcoming indie titles.
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
‘God of War Ragnarök’ To Introduce New Game Plus Mode in 2023
Sony Santa Monica has shared that a New Game Plus Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök next year. The studio took to Twitter to share the news, alongside a GIF. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” the tweet said. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
Porsche’s ‘Soul Electrified: The Current Within’ Gallery Event at HBX Was a Celebration of Art and Innovation
Porsche recently held a gallery event at concept retail space HBX New York to celebrate the launch of its Soul Electrified: The Current Within artworks. The digitally rendered pieces, made in collaboration with artists Rodolfo Hernandez, Travis Brothers and Isha Dipika Walia, were displayed on massive lightboxes that fully showcased the intricate detailing achieved to create these awe-inspiring visuals. Porsche took over the entirety of HBX’s third floor where guests were treated to light bites, cocktails and music provided by New York’s own DJ Niara Sterling.
David Tennant Makes a Momentous Return in ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Special Teaser
2023 will mark 60 years since the first episode of Doctor Who aired on BBC. In the six decades since its debut, the cult show has broken the world record for longest running sci-fi series and has already seen, to date, 13 different actors and actresses star in the titular role.
London-Based Aeliza Wants You to "Think More" With Its Latest Collection
London-based label AELIZA has just presented its last capsule and this time, the collection has come alongside a new docuseries which follows Juri Muller, a 22-year-old painter from Peckham, London, as he showcases his community through an artistic and urban lens. Recently, AELIZA connected with U.K. hip-hop star Lord Apex,...
Takashi Murakami Presents First Solo Exhibition in Dubai
Complementing Perrotin’s new gallery in the UAE. Dubai likes to do things big. Massive skyscrapers, luxury dining, supercars, manmade islands — some of the many features that have come to symbolize the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To inaugurate its new outpost in Dubai, Perrotin is aptly showcasing one of Japan’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Takashi Murakami, as he makes his solo exhibition debut in the region.
LEGO Adds a Jazz Club to Its Modular Buildings Collection
Since 2007, LEGO has released at least one entry in its Modular Buildings Collection. As 2023 rapidly approaches, the trend continues with the newest set to join the series, a Jazz Club. For the tenth year in a row, the modular set’s launch takes place at the start of the year. It joins classics such as Assembly Square and the Parisian Restaurant with a design that combines with other Modular Buildings with ease.
Hisashi Eguchi Presents First Solo Exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery
Opening in January 2023, Kaikai Kiki Gallery will be showcasing Hisashi Eguchi’s first-ever solo exhibition with Kaikai Kiki, entitled NO MANNER. Eguchi’s artworks were first presented by Kaikai Kiki at Taipei Dandai and Art Basel Hong Kong earlier this year. Despite only exhibiting two large paintings then, the artist has since garnered a huge following for his contemporary art, which features beautiful women in a manga style. His highly-anticipated solo show will feature 15 new paintings based on the artist’s original drawings, and produced at the Kaikai Kiki Studio.
