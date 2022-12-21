ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk hits back at being blamed for Tesla cratering toward its worst year ever, says people are saving instead of buying stocks

By George Glover
 6 days ago
Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla is on track for its worst-ever year because rising interest rates have made cash more attractive than stocks. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
  • Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla is headed for its worst year ever because rising interest rates have made cash more attractive than stocks.
  • Tesla shares have plummeted 38% since Musk finalized his Twitter takeover on October 27.
  • The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has fallen 2% over the same period.

Elon Musk has fired back at claims that he's to blame for Tesla's share price cratering this year – saying that rising interest rates have fueled a broader market sell-off by making cash more attractive than stocks.

"In simple terms: as bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are not guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop," the world's second-richest man tweeted Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near-zero to around 4.5% this year in a bid to tame inflation, which is running close to forty-year highs.

That means that cash held in savings accounts now offers higher yields to investors, who may already be cautious about snapping up stocks in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 index has plummeted nearly 20%.

Rising interest rates also weigh on growth stocks like Tesla because borrowing becomes more expensive, chipping away at the company's future cash flows.

Musk has repeatedly blamed the Fed for Tesla's poor performance in 2022, when shares have cratered 61% – putting the EV manufacturer on course for its worst year ever.

"We don't control the Federal Reserve," he said Monday. "That is the real problem here."

But shareholders are worried that Twitter, which Musk acquired for $44 billion on October 27, has become a costly distraction for the Tesla and SpaceX chief.

Tesla shares have plummeted 38% since Musk finalized his takeover of the social-media company – with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index down just 2% over the same period.

Musk was responding to longtime Tesla bull Ross Gerber, who tweeted earlier on Tuesday that the company's current share price "reflects the value of having no CEO".

Comments / 30

Richard Johnson
6d ago

I'm still buying stocks. This the best time to invest. I'm glad 99 percent of ppl don't know what their doing lol.

Reply
7
Nergal Nigel Petros
6d ago

So, truth being told, people are saving instead of investment! The rest of the time is the opposite. Elon is a genius and he'll end up buying Twitter for half price!

Reply(3)
5
Donna Cummins
5d ago

Elon isn’t to blame for Tesla falling. Blame the government and them going after Elon because he’s ratting them out. Government is as corrupt as a cartel.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

