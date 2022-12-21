Read full article on original website
Related
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Ringo Starr Made a Huge Understatement When He Achieved 1 Rare Honor
The humble Ringo Stgarr made a huge understatement when he received a rare honor from the Berklee College of Music.
Mary Tyler Moore Had a Life-Saving Connection to a Former First Lady
Following her role on the beloved '70s CBS show, Mary Tyler Moore revealed her deep connection to the first lady’s most revered legacy.
New York Post
Brad Pitt’s new love interest Ines de Ramon grew up in posh Swiss home
Ines de Ramon was used to beautiful things long before she met Brad Pitt. The 32-year-old jewelry executive, who’s said to be “officially” dating Pitt, 59, spends her days surrounded by jewels as a vice president of Anita Ko jewelry in Los Angeles, where she has been based in recent years. But de Ramon grew up far from Tinseltown on the shores of Lake Geneva in a posh suburb called Cologny where her father reportedly works in finance. She attended the local middle school and was an avid runner before completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of...
Richard Gere ‘on track to win phone tower build row’
Richard Gere is reportedly on track for a victory with his controversial plan to erect a cell phone tower on his luxury inn. The ‘American Gigolo’ actor, 73, sparked outrage among his wealthy, famous neighbours with his proposal for the 130-foot tall mast on the 14 acres of land where his luxury Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, Westchester County, New York, is based.
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli dead aged 78
The Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli has died aged 78. His passing in New York City on Thursday (15.12.22) was confirmed by the band and the group’s ex-guitarist Gene Cornish. A Facebook post from hit 1960s act and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, which was...
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond. The Oscar-winner, 53, said former 007 star Sean Connery backed her as a replacement for him as the spy after they became close filming the 1999 crime caper ‘Entrapment’ together. She told The...
Henry Cavill’s odds of being next James Bond soar after bring fired from Superman role
Henry Cavill’s odds of being named the next James Bond have soared after he was fired from his lead role in the ‘Superman’ film franchise. The 39-year-old actor’s tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
George Michael ‘forgives Barry Manilow from beyond grave’
George Michael is said by a psychic to have forgiven Barry Manilow from beyond the grave. A clairvoyant made the claim after the singers fell out when Barry, 79, tried to sue George over his band Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ hit. Barry claimed the song sounded like his...
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0