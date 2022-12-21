Ines de Ramon was used to beautiful things long before she met Brad Pitt. The 32-year-old jewelry executive, who’s said to be “officially” dating Pitt, 59, spends her days surrounded by jewels as a vice president of Anita Ko jewelry in Los Angeles, where she has been based in recent years. But de Ramon grew up far from Tinseltown on the shores of Lake Geneva in a posh suburb called Cologny where her father reportedly works in finance. She attended the local middle school and was an avid runner before completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO