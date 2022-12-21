ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Brad Pitt’s new love interest Ines de Ramon grew up in posh Swiss home

Ines de Ramon was used to beautiful things long before she met Brad Pitt. The 32-year-old jewelry executive, who’s said to be “officially” dating Pitt, 59, spends her days surrounded by jewels as a vice president of Anita Ko jewelry in Los Angeles, where she has been based in recent years. But de Ramon grew up far from Tinseltown on the shores of Lake Geneva in a posh suburb called Cologny where her father reportedly works in finance. She attended the local middle school and was an avid runner before completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inForney.com

Richard Gere ‘on track to win phone tower build row’

Richard Gere is reportedly on track for a victory with his controversial plan to erect a cell phone tower on his luxury inn. The ‘American Gigolo’ actor, 73, sparked outrage among his wealthy, famous neighbours with his proposal for the 130-foot tall mast on the 14 acres of land where his luxury Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, Westchester County, New York, is based.
BEDFORD, NY
inForney.com

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32

‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
inForney.com

Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy

Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
inForney.com

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
inForney.com

George Michael ‘forgives Barry Manilow from beyond grave’

George Michael is said by a psychic to have forgiven Barry Manilow from beyond the grave. A clairvoyant made the claim after the singers fell out when Barry, 79, tried to sue George over his band Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ hit. Barry claimed the song sounded like his...
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy