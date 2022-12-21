Read full article on original website
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period
By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
George Santos faces growing condemnation as House GOP leadership remains silent
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos is facing growing condemnation from House Democrats, some of whom have called on him to step aside, and even from some corners of the GOP, with at least one of his fellow incoming Republicans calling for him to face an ethics investigation. House GOP leadership, however, remains silent over revelations that the New York Republican lied about parts of his biography.
Biden and his team feeling vindicated by a 2022 turnaround built on the same decades-old principles
President Joe Biden spent hours during his first foreign trip behind closed doors, attempting to reassure a shaken group of US allies that America was back. It was clear, he later told advisers, just how much work remained to convince them of the durability of that commitment. Eighteen months after...
Despite Putin’s claims, Ukraine peace talks look unlikely in near future
As a year dominated by Russia’s war on Ukraine draws to a close, Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary, with comments that have been roundly dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a ruse at a time when the prospect of negotiations in the near future appears extremely remote.
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.
The US asylum backlog is nearing 1.6 million, the highest number on record
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are pending in US immigration courts and at US Citizenship and Immigration Services — the largest number of pending asylum cases on record, according to analysis of federal data by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. US immigration courts have seen an...
Russia puts foreign investigative journalist on its ‘wanted’ list
Russia has put the investigative journalist Christo Grozev on its “wanted” list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. Grozev, who is Bulgarian, is the lead Russia investigator at the journalism group Bellingcat. Information published on the ministry’s website said he was “wanted under an article of the Criminal...
Biden and Harris celebrate Kwanzaa in social media posts
The White House celebrated Kwanzaa in a pair of pre-recorded videos posted to Twitter on Monday, marking the seven-day non-denominational holiday aimed at honoring African Americans’ ancestral roots. Kwanzaa is celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1, with a day dedicated to each of the Nguzo Saba,...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court’s Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing. “We were hoping for something else,” said Rosanni Rodríguez, a Venezuelan migrant,...
5 things to know for Dec. 27: Snowstorm, Ukraine, China, Extreme weather, Immigration
After taking a few days off to celebrate the holidays, 5 Things is back! And speaking of the holidays, inflation forced Americans to shell out more money for retail goods and dining experiences this season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with...
Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America’s fentanyl war
The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.
