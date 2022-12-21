Read full article on original website
Kwanzaa 614 celebrations begin in central Ohio with African drumming and dance tonight
Dec. 26 – First day of Kwanzaa at the Ohio History Center in partnership with Tawi Family Village. Umoja (unity) is the day’s principle. Dec. 27 – Urban String Columbus, led by Catherine Willis, will host a concert with Urban Strings alumni as guest musicians from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Kujichagulia (self-determination) is the day’s principle.
Concerts, Events: Who's coming to Columbus in 2023?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many concerts and other events are on the calendar for some of Columbus' larger entertainment venues in 2023. Below is an incomplete list of some of those events scheduled in the new year. To see the full calendar for each venue, just click any of the links below:
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
Olde Town East Church hoping to spread a bit of happiness on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The joy and happiness of the holiday season were on full display in Olde Town East Sunday. A massive toy giveaway helped to put a smile on the faces of local kids and brought a bit of relief to families that need a hand-up. In...
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
Columbus Weather: One more night below freezing, then the warmup begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another chilly night below freezing and then the warm-up begins! Temperatures will climb above freezing on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the year. We’ll see some significant melting with the warmer temperatures and the rain later this week. TONIGHT: mostly cloudy,...
Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
5 shot during pajama party at short-term rental property in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five people were injured in a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property along Bellows Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police said shots were fired at a "pajama party." At least one of the attendees returned...
WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
Committing to goals in the new year with unique fitness trends on the horizon
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — With the new year comes renewed focus for those hoping to reach their health-based, fitness or financial goals! Motivational Monday fitness expert and owner of Seven Studios, Julie Wilkes, joins Good Day Columbus to help get Americans to start thinking about their personal commitments!. Wilkes...
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
Doctors review trending social media videos to assess the safety and benefits
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you’ve ever wondered whether some of the TikTok trends you see actually carry medical value, then this is the segment for you. Doctor Shane Jeffers Family Physician from Mount Carmel Health joins Good Day Columbus to break down which trends you should try and which you should avoid.
16-year-old killed in north Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Deaire Craighead, 16, suffering from a gunshot...
Zach Harrison's parents have high hopes for a historic Ohio State playoff run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Harrison's parents have always believed he's special and he's certainly made his mark for the Buckeye defense. The pair went one-on-one with The Football Fever's Kellyanne Stitts giving insight into who Zach is not just as a player, but as a person. Harrison's parents...
Purple fentanyl found in Franklin Co. storage unit; feds say colors created to hook kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An alert for parents as Columbus police detectives testified that they found 19 kilograms of purple fentanyl in a storage unit in Reynoldsburg. According to federal agents, drug cartels are using colors to hook younger kids to the lethal substances. The Drug Enforcement Administration has found "rainbow fentanyl" in 26 states so far in the United States.
Columbus police charge man after motorcycle club chairman shot and killed in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a well-known community leader in 2021. Columbus police charged Christian Houchins, 30, last week with murder and felonious assault over a year after Robert Jordan, 65, was fatally shot and another woman was injured.
C.J. Stroud was almost a Georgia Bulldog
ATLANTA (WSYX) — One of Ohio State's best all-time quarterbacks will lead the Buckeyes into Saturday's Peach Bowl against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. But did you know C.J. Stroud was almost a Bulldog?. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist talked about that a little bit during Tuesday's...
College Football Hall of Famer Mike Doss to join Buckeyes as honorary Peach Bowl captain
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — College Football Hall of Famer and three-time All-American Mike Doss will be with the Buckeyes for the pregame coin toss at the Peach Bowl. The Peach Bowl announced the honorary team captains Monday. Doss was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec....
