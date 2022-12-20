Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 11-18, 2022
On 12/11/2022 at 9:30 PM Clark V. Wayne of Timewell struck a deer on CR 150E @ CR 1550N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 12/12/2022 at 6:55 PM Karl H. Groesch of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on Jefferson St Mt. Sterling. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges, Restitution Ordered
A Beardstown woman was sentenced to prison yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. 49 year old Rebecca L. Spears of Beardstown pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Spears after they executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 22, 2022
Muarice A Simon, 44, Keokuk, TOF for Aggravated Battery and Criminal Damage at 1000 Broadway St. Lodged 146/104. Jason T Washington, 42, Barry, Expired Registration at N 12th St and Broadway St. PTC 146. Sara J Jenkins, 45, 1523 Center Granview Dr, Failure to Reduce Speed at 100 Broadway St....
wlds.com
Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday
Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges. 40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March
QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
***UPDATE*** from the Missing Persons Awareness Network 12/21/22 12:09PM:. With a great relief, we can report that Charli and Penelope have been located and are with family, both safe! Thank you to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan, Scott Cass County CrimeStoppers, and all of you for sharing!!
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department stepping up enforcement efforts through Jan. 2
QUINCY — Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. Through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” traffic safety campaign.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
muddyrivernews.com
Weather-related closings for Thursday
QMG Canton Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Lewistown Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Keokuk Clinic: closing at 2 p.m. QMG Winchester Clinic: closed for the day. QMG Barry Clinic: closing at 2:30 p.m. Memorial Medical Clinic in Colchester will close at 3pm. Memorial Medical Clinic in carthage on...
edglentoday.com
Alton Firefighters, Others, Battle Serious Blaze In Below Zero Wind Chills On Main Street
ALTON - At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed his department and other fire departments are battling a serious blaze at 1826 Main Street in Alton. Jemison said he will provide more information later but it is a very serious fire and because of the cold weather, they are “swapping people out” in the fight.
wlds.com
JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
khqa.com
Storm forces Route A and H in Ralls County to close
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Routes A and H in Ralls County are closed because of poor road conditions from the winter storm. The roads are curvy and hilly and with the amount of snow and predicted wind, the Missouri Department of Transportation si advising drivers to use stay on major roads.
khqa.com
Several QMG locations closing early Thursday due to weather
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Several Quincy Medical Group locations will be closing early on Thursday, Dec. 12 because of the winter storm hitting the Tri-States. QMG Canton Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Lewistown Clinic: closing at 3 p.m. QMG Keokuk Clinic: closing at 2 p.m. QMG Winchester Clinic:...
kjfmradio.com
Pike County Western Commissioner named
The Pike County Commission would like to announce Missouri Governor Mike Parson has selected Brock Bailey of Curryville, to fill the unexpired two-year term of Pike County Western Commissioner. Bailey is scheduled to be sworn in on January 3rd, 2023. Mr. Bailey brings a lot of knowledge with him. He...
Comments / 1