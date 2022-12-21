ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardest working member of Royal Family revealed

Princess Anne has again been confirmed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. The Princess Royal, 72, carried out 214 engagements in 2022, which included trips to America and the Falkland Islands. It meant she racked up the highest number of official engagements out of the working royals. The...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
