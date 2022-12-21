Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey apologises to charity boss for race-row comments
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey has apologised to a charity boss for her race-row comments. The 83-year-old, who served the late monarch for more than six decades, stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
10 movies that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year
Insider rounded up the movies that got a 100% rating this year. Most of the titles are documentaries or international films that you may have missed.
Duchess of Sussex says cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for royal service ‘sacrifice’ on ‘Megxit’ flight
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says a cabin crew worker knelt to thank her for the “sacrifice” she made in royal service on her ‘Megxit’ flight out of Britain. She claims the remark came in March 2020, after the duchess, 41, finished her final engagement as a senior working royal when she attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show. Several sources told the Daily Mail on Friday (16.12.22) even though official invitations for next year’s event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.
Hardest working member of Royal Family revealed
Princess Anne has again been confirmed as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family. The Princess Royal, 72, carried out 214 engagements in 2022, which included trips to America and the Falkland Islands. It meant she racked up the highest number of official engagements out of the working royals. The...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish the public a 'joyful holiday season'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the public a "joyful holiday season" in a newly-released Christmas card. The royal couple released their annual Christmas card shortly after the last three episodes of their much-discussed documentary aired on Netflix, with Prince Harry and the duchess wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year".
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
