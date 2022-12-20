ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchstadium.com

Virginia vs. Duke Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Virginia vs. Duke: The Duke Blue Devils took care of business at home with a 70-56 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. Vanessa De Jesus led the Blue Devils with 15 points while Celeste Taylor added 13 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Kara Lawson’s squad scored 24 points off of 19 Virginia […]
DURHAM, NC
watchstadium.com

Michigan vs. North Carolina Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Michigan vs. North Carolina: The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a meaningful victory with their 80-76 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Armando Bacot had another monster game in the paint, scoring 26 points on 11-15 shooting. RJ Davis added 19 points and Caleb Love chipped in 18 points for […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy