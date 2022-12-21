Read full article on original website
Polar bears in a key region of Canada are in sharp decline, a new survey shows
Polar bears in Canada's Western Hudson Bay — on the southern edge of the Arctic — are continuing to die in high numbers, a new government survey of the land carnivore has found. Females and bear cubs are having an especially hard time. Researchers surveyed Western Hudson Bay...
The astonishing vanishing act of the glassfrog, revealed
Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half-dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot. It led...
