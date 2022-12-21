ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A dangerous storm disrupts travel and knocks out power across the U.S.

The massive, deadly winter storm bringing whiteout blizzards, stinging winds and frigid temps well below average to much of the U.S. continues to cause Christmas weekend travel havoc, power outages to hundreds of thousands and warnings from officials about potentially life-threatening conditions. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said...
A massive winter storm forces airlines to adjust their holiday travel schedules

Most of this country faced unusual cold the last few days. Some of this country faced intense snow, ice or rain. And when so much of the nation is affected, airlines, of course, are too. They canceled thousands of flights. More than 1,000 have been scrubbed today alone. Many more are delayed just as you, or someone like you, may be traveling for the holidays. So what does that mean? David Slotnick is the senior aviation business reporter with the travel site The Points Guy.
