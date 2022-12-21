Read full article on original website
A huge winter storm brings icy temperatures and snow to a majority of Americans
A historic winter storm is subjecting roughly 60% of the U.S. population to a winter weather advisory or warning Friday, leading to thousands of canceled flights, warming shelters at capacity, and blizzard conditions on the eve of Christmas weekend. The immense frigid blast is creating hazards from the U.S.-Canadian border...
A dangerous storm disrupts travel and knocks out power across the U.S.
The massive, deadly winter storm bringing whiteout blizzards, stinging winds and frigid temps well below average to much of the U.S. continues to cause Christmas weekend travel havoc, power outages to hundreds of thousands and warnings from officials about potentially life-threatening conditions. The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said...
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
A massive winter storm forces airlines to adjust their holiday travel schedules
Most of this country faced unusual cold the last few days. Some of this country faced intense snow, ice or rain. And when so much of the nation is affected, airlines, of course, are too. They canceled thousands of flights. More than 1,000 have been scrubbed today alone. Many more are delayed just as you, or someone like you, may be traveling for the holidays. So what does that mean? David Slotnick is the senior aviation business reporter with the travel site The Points Guy.
