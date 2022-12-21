ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Emily R. & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Status Revealed After She Kisses Jack Greer (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski is loving the single life! After she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week, fans are wondering where her relationship with Pete Davidson stands, considering the two seemed fairly hot and heavy in November. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
James Gunn hits back at ‘disrespectful’ trolls over Gal Gadot rumour

Filmmaker James Gunn has hit back at the “disrespectful outcry” from trolls over claims Gal Gadot would no longer be playing Wonder Woman. The DC Studios chief, 56, spoke amid online fury ‘Wonder Woman 3’ was not moving forward as the company undergoes an overhaul, and as fans hit out at the sacking of Henry Cavill as Superman.
80,000 hopes for 2023 written at Times Square Wishing Wall so far

Among the usual wishes for health, love and happiness in the new year, one pair of bright-eyed youngsters scribbled their dreams of “making it” on slips of confetti at the Times Square Wishing Wall. “To be on Broadway” and “To be a roc[k]et,” wrote 8-year-old twins Camila and Carolina Castañeda, of Huntington Beach, CA. An annual tradition since 2007, the colorful pieces of confetti bearing people’s deepest desires will rain down on the New Year’s Eve crowd gathered in Times Square. Andriana Yatsyshyn, 17, was also among the 80,000 people who submitted their 2023 aspirations at the booth run by the Times Square...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy

Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
