Kate Hudson gave her family 'their year in astrology' for Christmas
Kate Hudson gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas. The 43-year-old actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - has revealed that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021. The Hollywood star - who is the...
‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record
Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Emily R. & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Status Revealed After She Kisses Jack Greer (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski is loving the single life! After she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week, fans are wondering where her relationship with Pete Davidson stands, considering the two seemed fairly hot and heavy in November. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”
Her voice helped her neighborhood deli's chicken salad go viral. Now, Tanisha Godfrey is promoting her own recipe for success after securing brand deals.
"I was working check to check, and now I have extra income coming in," said viral sensation Tanisha Godfrey. "It's a beautiful feeling. I'm grateful."
Tamar Jackson hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'
Reality television personality Tamar Braxton announced on Instagram that she was hospitalized with the flu this week.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "dating and happy". The 58-year-old actor and Ines, 32, are "planning to spend New Year's Eve together", and Ines thinks that Brad is "very sweet". An insider told PEOPLE: "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together." The Hollywood...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Offset faking smiles as he struggles to keep ‘head up’ after Takeoff’s killing
Offset is faking his smiles as he is struggling to keep his “head up” following Takeoff’s killing. The rapper, 31, shared his ongoing grief over the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate and told fans ahead of Christmas life is “not easy”. He tweeted...
Damian Lewis stranded in Iceland as he battled to get home for Christmas
Damian Lewis was stranded in an Iceland airport due to severe weather as he battled to get home for Christmas. The 51-year-old ‘Billions’ actor was seen stuck with thousands of others by fans at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with horrific gales and ice.
James Gunn hits back at ‘disrespectful’ trolls over Gal Gadot rumour
Filmmaker James Gunn has hit back at the “disrespectful outcry” from trolls over claims Gal Gadot would no longer be playing Wonder Woman. The DC Studios chief, 56, spoke amid online fury ‘Wonder Woman 3’ was not moving forward as the company undergoes an overhaul, and as fans hit out at the sacking of Henry Cavill as Superman.
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
80,000 hopes for 2023 written at Times Square Wishing Wall so far
Among the usual wishes for health, love and happiness in the new year, one pair of bright-eyed youngsters scribbled their dreams of “making it” on slips of confetti at the Times Square Wishing Wall. “To be on Broadway” and “To be a roc[k]et,” wrote 8-year-old twins Camila and Carolina Castañeda, of Huntington Beach, CA. An annual tradition since 2007, the colorful pieces of confetti bearing people’s deepest desires will rain down on the New Year’s Eve crowd gathered in Times Square. Andriana Yatsyshyn, 17, was also among the 80,000 people who submitted their 2023 aspirations at the booth run by the Times Square...
The Specials frontman Terry Hall dead aged 63 after ‘brief illness’
The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63. His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness. The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosts second annual carol service amid reports she hasn’t watched ‘Harry and Meghan’
Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted her second annual carol service amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show. The princess, 40, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday afternoon (15.12.22) for ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’, sponsored by the Royal Foundation and which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after her death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey apologises to charity boss for race-row comments
Queen Elizabeth’s friend Lady Susan Hussey has apologised to a charity boss for her race-row comments. The 83-year-old, who served the late monarch for more than six decades, stepped down from her role as a royal aide after she asked Ngozi Fulani at a reception in November: “Where are you really from?”
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandad how much he loved him days before suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss told his grandfather how much he loved him days before his suicide. Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (14.12.22) he got a message from the DJ and actor, 40, before he was found dead in a motel on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘had no financial problems before suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had no financial problems before his suicide. TMZ said sources have denied online theories the 40-year-old DJ – found dead in a motel on Tuesday (13.12.22) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head – had lost a fortune investing in cryptocurrency.
Rihanna makes TikTok debut by sharing video of her baby boy
Rihanna has made her debut on TikTok by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her baby boy. The 34-year-old singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son - whose name has not yet been revealed - in May, and she's now shared a video of him on the social media platform. In...
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu encourages women to embrace aging
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has learned to "accept" aging. The 59-year-old actress - who stars alongside Lily Collins and Ashley Park in 'Emily in Paris' - has offered some beauty advice to younger women. She said: "Don’t do too much stuff to your face. Just be very gentle with that, just accept...
