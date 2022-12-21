ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AAA: Average holiday season gas prices lower in 2022 than 2021

CLEVELAND — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released their report on gas prices throughout the Northeast Ohio region Tuesday. The numbers paint a better picture for consumers over the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 19, 2022

CLEVELAND — Nobody hit the $158 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Monday, Dec. 19. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Lottery says the lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing...
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?

CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes

CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
