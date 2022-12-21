Read full article on original website
AAA: Average holiday season gas prices lower in 2022 than 2021
CLEVELAND — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released their report on gas prices throughout the Northeast Ohio region Tuesday. The numbers paint a better picture for consumers over the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
State Fire Marshal discusses Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend for fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon hosted a press conference to share information on the fires and provide prevention education. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in the YouTube player at the bottom of this...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — Nobody hit the $158 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Monday, Dec. 19. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Lottery says the lucky numbers from the Monday night drawing...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
NBC Philadelphia
Four Strangers Drive From Florida to Cleveland After Flights Get Canceled
With flights at airports across the country canceled due to the massive winter storms, four strangers at an airport in Tampa did the only logical thing: rented a car and drove the nearly 1,100 miles to Ohio. Bridget Schuster told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV she was trying to make her Thursday...
Frigid Northeast Ohio weather causing pipes to freeze for many in the area
CLEVELAND — The freezing cold took a toll on much of the United States over the Christmas weekend, and the second wave of damage will soon be evident once the warmer weather thaws the snow and ice. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
How the “Turning my mom into me” TikTok trend started in Cleveland, tips to recycle Christmas trees, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information on a 46-car pileup that happened on the Ohio Turnpike, along with what we know about...
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
Historic Northeast Ohio buildings receive tax credit for restoration projects: See which buildings are receiving funding
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state will be giving financial support to 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects across the state -- 18 of which are in Northeast Ohio. This year marks the 29th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. Many of the...
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Video shows a truck slam into a cop car, why Southwest canceled most of its flights, why Myles Garrett was benched: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Video shows the moment a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck slams into a police cruiser while an officer was assisting someone...
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes
CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
