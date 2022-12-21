Anyone looking to do outdoor activities this weekend should reconsider as forecasters expect it to be the coldest Christmas in Bucks County in over 20 years.

The National Weather Service said a cold front is expected to Saturday and Sunday high temps to the mid-20s, making it the coldest Christmas in the region since 2000.

“It won’t quite be record-breaking for the daily values, but certainly the coldest in a long time," said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

As of Tuesday, the weather service was expecting highs between 22 and 25 Saturday and 23 and 26 Sunday. That's about 15 to 20 degrees below average high temperature for this time of year. The high temperature for Christmas Day in 2000 was 24, according to Staarmann.

“It’s going to be cold and the wind chills during the daytime probably wont get much above the single digits, right around 10 degrees or so," he said.

He urged residents to stay warm and inside this weekend.

Forecasters are also expecting rain to hit the region ahead of the holiday weekend. Staarmann said an inch or two of rain could fall Thursday into Friday. The rainfall, he said, will be similar to the rain that came through the region last week.

The rain could change to light flurries or snowfall during that time, but Staarmann said no snow accumulation in the area is expected. Wind could also cause power outages during that time, he said.

The coldest recorded Christmas in the region was in 1983, when there was a high of 8 degrees, according to Staarmann.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Low temperatures, winds could bring coldest Christmas in Bucks County since 2000