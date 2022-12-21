Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees land 2 stud bullpen arms in MLB Network Gleyber Torres mock-trade
The New York Yankees trading Gleyber Torres is entirely contingent on DJ LeMahieu’s health and Anthony Volpe’s readiness to make the jump to Major League Baseball. Reports have indicated that DJ is progressing nicely from a toe injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Volpe is expected to...
Yardbarker
The Braves will receive a boost for their farm system after losing Dansby Swanson
After Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are set to receive a boost to their farm system, which is probably the worst in baseball right now. The Braves are likely to receive a compensation pick in the first round for losing Swanson’s services after tendering him a qualifying offer, and should net a pick unless they sign a free agent that also received a qualifying offer:
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
Yardbarker
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Former Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Linked to Halos
The Angels remain interested in adding a starting pitcher this offseason. They've already been linked to one former All-Star in RHP Nathan Eovaldi, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that they're also interested in adding another former All-Star — and he happens to have two Cy Young Awards under his belt.
Yardbarker
Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece
Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could trade Isiah Kiner-Falefa after shortstop position battle unfolds
The New York Yankees are expected to create a position battle between Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also be in the mix after a tumultuous 2022 season. Volpe will likely need a few weeks with Triple-A Scranton to gain momentum before making the jump to the majors.
Yardbarker
J.D. Martinez’s Agent Reveals Why Slugger Signed for Less Money With LA
J.D. Martinez signed a new deal with the Dodgers this week and one main reason the slugger was pulled to join Los Angeles was because of the strong relations he has built with previous teammates. As he ended his five-year tenure with Boston and signed his one-year, $10 million contract,...
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
Yardbarker
Yankees have their closer locked in for 2023
The New York Yankees lost several bullpen arms this off-season, notably Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. Chapman has been the team’s closer for years, but coming off a disappointing 2022 season, he will hand over the reins permanently to another flame-throwing relief pitcher. Clay Holmes, who finished the 2022...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
MLB insider weighs in on Atlanta’s best trade chips for Bryan Reynolds
Bow makes some really good points about tempering expectations for Reynolds. Here’s what he had to say:. Do you think we will upgrade at SS or LF now? Is Bryan Reynolds a possibility at all? @BSum94. While I do think the Braves could still upgrade at one or both...
Yardbarker
3 left field free agents still available
The New York Yankees missed out on the top free agents this off-season to solve their vacant left field position. Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox, Michael Conforto landed with the San Francisco Giants, and even Michael Brantley decided to return to Houston. While the Yankees brass has...
Yardbarker
Former Dodger Posts Christmas Surprise on Social Media
The former LA infielder surprises fans with a reveal of the latest addition to the Rios family: a sweet baby girl. Well, maybe not a baby anymore as she's probably at least 6 months old by now but we don't know for sure as Rios hasn't shared news about their growing family.
Yardbarker
Brewers: Three rookies guaranteed to make their debut in 2023
Last year, top Brewers prospects Ethan Small and Garrett Mitchell made their debuts in the major leagues. Pitchers Peter Strzlecki and Jason Alexander were two other rookies who also made their debuts. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, both Matt Arnold and Craig Counsell have spoken highly about the top prospects in the Brewers farm system, especially the outfielders. Additionally, they both have said that a lot of these prospects have earned a chance at major league playing time.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers continued to add to their pitching rotation Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi is the fourth veteran pitcher the Rangers have acquired this offseason, joining Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi and Andrew Heaney, as the club continues to overhaul its pitching rotation.
Yardbarker
There's One Guy Who Will Miss Justin Turner's Voice Most and That Might Be a Good Thing
The Dodgers lost a lot of things when Justin Turner signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The biggest one, however, may be his voice in the locker room. Turner was the most outspoken Dodger player, and turned himself into quite the leader in the clubhouse. He also was a big advocate of Dave Roberts' messaging, which is why one Dodgers reporter told AM radio that he thinks the person who will miss JT most is none other than Roberts, himself.
Yardbarker
Report: Braves tried to trade Marcell Ozuna for two different pitchers
It’s no secret the Braves have tried to move on from Marcell Ozuna. There’s too many factors at play, not only was he not producing on the field, he was causing problems off the field and has a massive contract. GM Alex Anthopoulos tried to remedy that issue… twice. Mark Bowman talked about it in his recent Mailbag:
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: One Time Halo Signs with Crosstown Rival Dodgers
The Angels have been very active in the minor league deal market this offseason. They've signed plenty of relievers, infielders and outfielders to minor league pacts, hoping they can make an impact on next year's roster. Over the weekend, the Dodgers took a page out of the Angels' book, and...
Comments / 0