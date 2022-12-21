ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain

With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday. The traditional signing...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

What is Going On With Cormani McClain?

That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
watchstadium.com

Virginia vs. Duke Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Virginia vs. Duke: The Duke Blue Devils took care of business at home with a 70-56 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. Vanessa De Jesus led the Blue Devils with 15 points while Celeste Taylor added 13 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Kara Lawson’s squad scored 24 points off of 19 Virginia […]
DURHAM, NC
westernpawprints.org

Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
MIAMI, FL
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized

Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy