Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Related
Miami football has to wait until February to sign Cormani McClain
With the Early National Signing Period ending on Friday the Miami football program will have to wait until February to sign coveted five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. McClain did not show up for his own signing ceremony on Wednesday. The traditional signing...
2 Miami football assistant coaches finish among top 30 recruiters nationally
Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal finished seventh and defensive ends coach Rod Wright 27th in the national 2023 Football Recruiter Rankings as ranked by 247 Sports. Mirabal helped the Miami football program sign one of the best position groups among the 2023 recruiting classes. Miami signed five-star offensive tackles...
stateoftheu.com
What is Going On With Cormani McClain?
That was Miami fans’ reaction yesterday morning when shortly before the 5 star cornerback’s signing ceremony, his mom posted on social media that his signing ceremony was a “false alarm.”. Sure enough, Cormani was a no show for the ceremony. The news stunned the recruiting world. Even...
caneswarning.com
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
watchstadium.com
Virginia vs. Duke Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Virginia vs. Duke: The Duke Blue Devils took care of business at home with a 70-56 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday. Vanessa De Jesus led the Blue Devils with 15 points while Celeste Taylor added 13 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Kara Lawson’s squad scored 24 points off of 19 Virginia […]
westernpawprints.org
Tragic event in Miami hits home
The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!
On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
Florida man accused of killing mother says he was ‘possessed by demons’
A Miami man accused of killing his mother said he was "possessed by demons."
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
miamitimesonline.com
First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized
Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
WESH
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows arrest of suspect who shot man after asking for dollar in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video is offering a new view of a suspect’s arrest after officials said he shot a man over a dollar bill. Video shows a wanted attempted murder suspect being captured by authorities. The body camera footage was obtained exclusively by 7News...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation motel leaving 1 dead; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation outside of a motel. On Friday, around 6 a.m., SWAT teams and police officers were at the Plantation Inn Motel after they received a call about a shooting. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead on the...
