#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.

NORWALK, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO