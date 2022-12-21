ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 7

Mary Freitas
6d ago

Who can these young men trust? Too much hating. No such thing as homies. But yet , too much trusting. But most of all, no respect for human lives. Brothers killing brothers.

Reply
3
Robert Denno
6d ago

As long as we have opened boarders per the Biden's Freak show for a cabinet and no one is actually arrested for there crimes and allow every one who doesn't belong to suck us dry.

Reply
2
Related
Eyewitness News

Man charged after breaking into several businesses in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Thomaston man is facing charges after he broke into several Southington businesses Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to alarms at Wine Works on West Street and Silver City Vapors on Queen Street Sunday night. Both businesses were broken into, and...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests

#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan

A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
WTNH

4 injured in 3 Christmas Day shootings in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were injured in three separate shootings Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The first happened at about 1 a.m. near Allyn Street, according to authorities. A man in his 30s was found at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Then, at about […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 101 in Killingly closes after car strikes pedestrian

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 101 in Killingly shut down after a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday. State police say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time. According to the DOT, Route 101 is closed at Route 12. This is a developing...
KILLINGLY, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Authorities ID 3 killed in West Hartford Christmas Day crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s mayor is calling for a task force following a two-car collision Sunday morning that killed three people. Police arrived at about 6:50 a.m. at Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, according to authorities. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash

HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
HADDAM, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday

HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy