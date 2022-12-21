Read full article on original website
Mary Freitas
6d ago
Who can these young men trust? Too much hating. No such thing as homies. But yet , too much trusting. But most of all, no respect for human lives. Brothers killing brothers.
3
Robert Denno
6d ago
As long as we have opened boarders per the Biden's Freak show for a cabinet and no one is actually arrested for there crimes and allow every one who doesn't belong to suck us dry.
2
Related
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say
One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two...
Eyewitness News
Man charged after breaking into several businesses in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Thomaston man is facing charges after he broke into several Southington businesses Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to alarms at Wine Works on West Street and Silver City Vapors on Queen Street Sunday night. Both businesses were broken into, and...
Waterbury man faces charges in Southington
They were finally able to make contact with the driver, 35-year old Ricot Cassamajor. Police also secured two handguns he had in his vehicle. He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court January sixth.
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests
#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan
A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
4 injured in 3 Christmas Day shootings in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were injured in three separate shootings Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The first happened at about 1 a.m. near Allyn Street, according to authorities. A man in his 30s was found at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Then, at about […]
Bristol Press
Southington police looking to ID suspects they say stole energy drinks, diapers on Christmas Eve
SOUTHINGTON – Police are looking for two suspects in a Christmas Eve theft at a local retailer. Investigators have released photos of the males and have asked that anyone with information on their identities reach out to Officer Chad Michaud at 860-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. According to police, the suspects...
Eyewitness News
Route 101 in Killingly closes after car strikes pedestrian
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 101 in Killingly shut down after a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday. State police say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time. According to the DOT, Route 101 is closed at Route 12. This is a developing...
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Authorities ID 3 killed in West Hartford Christmas Day crash
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s mayor is calling for a task force following a two-car collision Sunday morning that killed three people. Police arrived at about 6:50 a.m. at Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, according to authorities. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital […]
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT
A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Two adults and one child injured in Haddam Christmas day crash
HADDAM, CT. (WFSB) - Haddam Volunteer Fire Company reported a motor vehicle crash that went off the road. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. When the crew arrived, they noted that the car landed in the woods 30 feet from the road. The driver and passenger...
Ridgefield Woman Charged With DUI, Operating Without License At School In Wilton
A Fairfield County woman was busted for an alleged DUI at a school after police were alerted to a woman that was intoxicated. Jolene Matthews, age 46, of Ridgefield, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Cider Mill School at 240 School Road. According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of...
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police investigate non-fatal shootings reported early Sunday
HARTFORD – Police announced that they are investigating several non-fatal shootings that they said occurred early Sunday. At about 1 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim “in the area of 179 Allyn St.,” which is yards from Union Station. When they arrived, officers found a man in his thirties suffering from a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the Hartford Police Department said in a news release.
