6 League of Legends pros who will enter 2023 as full-time streamers
No professional career is eternal, especially in League of Legends. With every offseason being quite unpredictable and every organization in the scene looking to secure a roster capable of winning trophies, it’s no surprise that some pro players are left behind and aren’t picked to compete professionally. In...
Where to use the Special Forces Dead Drop key in DMZ
Sometimes the best loot can be found in the smallest or unlikeliest of places, and that can certainly be the case time and time again in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players can find really basic loot in virtually any structure but will need to brave structures and buildings occupied by enemy AI combatants if they want the good stuff. And if players want the highest value loot, they’ll need to get their hands on keys picked up around the map from strong enemies or loot containers.
Kaito, Dancing Shadow delivers more Ninja support in MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Ninja decks received support in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty earlier in the year with several creatures that have become archetype staples across formats and a great Ninja-themed planeswalker in Kaito Shizuki. The three-mana card from Neon Dynasty has made a mark in each format as a solid value play, but Ninja...
Gorgc dives into the real reason why he left OG
Gorgc and OG are two of the most well-known names in the Dota 2 community. The star streamer and the organization joined forces in January 2020, but their partnership only lasted seven months as the parties decided to terminate their contract. Though both OG and Gorgc released statements as they...
What is reverse boosting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
When playing Call of Duty, most people are trying to do as well as they can. But not everyone is. And in some cases, some players are actively trying to do poorly in games. Why is that, you ask? Well, it mostly has to do with the skill-based matchmaking system and how people react to it. The general rule of thumb is that the better you consistently do in games, the better your opponents will also be. When the level of competition increases, many players usually attempt to meet the bar the opposition has set or even prove they are better than their current skill level. But not everybody does that.
Best agents, tips, and tricks for new VALORANT players in 2023
VALORANT is continuing to grow heading into what’s expected to be an exciting 2023 for Riot Games’ tactical first-person shooter. The game is becoming a heavy-hitter on Twitch and VALORANT’s esports ecosystem is gaining more and more viewers as time passes. With the game still growing, there...
Apex pro gives away over $25K in gaming PCs and other charitable acts to celebrate the season of giving
Apex Legends player Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin recently provided roughly $25,000 in PCs, donated thousands for a BIPOC tournament, and helped fund other good deeds with his Twitch ad revenue this holiday season. In October, HisWattson announced that he would start running ads on his Twitch channel and spend...
NA VALORANT Challengers League follows path paved by pro LoL, shakes up 2023 format
With less than a month before the NA VALORANT Challengers League officially gets its qualifiers underway, Knights Arena has released several key details for one of the premier tier-two ecosystems, including format, qualifier dates, and perhaps most importantly, how many teams will get a chance at Ascension. The tier-two league has taken notes from pro League of Legends and will feature two splits and even its own MSI.
S1mple stars in one-vs-one VALORANT series that shows his CS:GO skill isn’t enough
It turns out that even GOATs of CS:GO can struggle in VALORANT. Over the weekend, Natus Vincere posted a video on its YouTube channel where s1mple faced off against another fellow NAVI member, cNed from the team’s VALORANT division. Both players dueled in a one-vs-one scenario, with the latter coming out victorious with a 2-0 score.
Apex Legends closes out 2022 with End of Year Sale—and fans of the game aren’t impressed
Before the year ends, Respawn Entertainment is squeezing in one more store sale for Apex Legends. Some of the skins featured in the sale fall on Apex’s list of rarer cosmetics, but there’s a bit of a catch. The End of Year Sale hit the live servers today,...
Where to use the Omar’s Auto Repair key in DMZ
The theme of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is that if you want the good loot, you’re going to have to risk it. Of course, you could just scavenge the areas outside of hotspots, find some basic loot and weapons, and quickly make your way to an exfil zone, but there’s no fun in that, nor is there the opportunity for good rewards.
QTCindrella discusses the dark side of streaming and her possible future exit
Less than three years since her streaming debut, QTCindrella has become one of the most recognized faces in the community. She has expanded her brand beyond streaming and hosted massive events like Twitch Rivals and the Streamer Awards. QTCindrella was also signed by Misfits Gaming as a content creator, making 2022 the most successful year of her career.
Dota is 20 years old and the game is somehow stronger than ever
The first version of Dota was released 20 years ago on Dec. 27 by Kyle “Eul” Sommer. When Dota’s founding father published what would become a global phenomenon, only a handful of players joined the servers to play the game mode. But over the last two decades, Dota has evolved from a mod into a fully-fledged game, Dota 2, that’s home to The International, one of the most prestigious esports events. Though Dota 2 has continued the tradition with the help of IceFrog, the lead developer of the game, it’s also run into a fair share of problems.
The holidays are over early: Fortnite disables all in-match Winterfest weapons and challenges
Fortnite‘s yearly seasonal events are something that draws in new and old players alike, promising exciting new changes to the game plus free cosmetics. This year’s Winterfest brought back the free presents for the 14 days leading up to Christmas and in-match changes like Sgt. Winter. While the event isn’t expected to end for a week, on Jan. 3, Epic reverted the in-match changes early.
Best contracts to earn money fast in DMZ
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode is an excellent choice for players looking for a difficult albeit rewarding experience. Dropping into the map with two friends can be exhilarating, and nothing feels better than exfiling with a backpack full of loot and weapons. Earning cash is a...
