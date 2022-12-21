ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Early signing day: Live updates on Florida Gators, FSU, USF and Miami Hurricanes

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVK1c_0jpsBCvu00
Wharton High's Dijon Johnson, a top-100 national recruit, is committed to the Florida Gators. [ SCOTT PURKS | Scott Purks, Special to the Times ]

College football’s early signing period begins today with moments that will shape programs across the state and country. Though the date has lost some of its luster because of the transfer portal, make no mistake: The sport’s top teams build their rosters through high school recruiting first and foremost.

We’ll update this post throughout the day, but here are a few notes and things to watch:

Where do the Gators end up?

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Florida’s class ranked 11th in the country in the 247Sports composite. It’s comparable to where Dan Mullen’s classes usually fell, but Billy Napier’s first full crop is deeper and has more high-end prospects. UF’s top commitment is from blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada from California, but this class has a notable local flavor, too. The Gators have non-binding pledges from four-star Wharton High safety Dijon Johnson, four-star Gaither High receiver Eugene Wilson and four-star Lakewood High edge rusher Isaiah Nixon.

They’re also in the mix for top-50 edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw, top-50 defensive lineman James Smith and top-200 athlete Jyaire Hill. All three are expected to announce their choices today.

Does Miami finish in the top three?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmihQ_0jpsBCvu00
Despite a 5-7 first season, Miami coach Mario Cristobal is on track to sign the Hurricanes' best class since 2008. [ AL DIAZ/ADIAZ@MIAMIHERALD.COM | Miami Herald ]

The Hurricanes were there as of Tuesday afternoon thanks to a trio of five-star commitments. If it stands, Mario Cristobal will sign Miami’s top class since the ‘Canes finished No. 1 nationally in 2008. The top prize is Lakeland High’s Cormani McClain, one of the nation’s top two prospects.

What can USF do in Alex Golesh’s sprint?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKFzS_0jpsBCvu00
USF coach Alex Golesh didn't have much time to build this 2023 recruiting class. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Do not judge Golesh by how he finishes in the recruiting rankings. His first full day as head coach was two and a half weeks ago, and transition classes are always a challenge. USF’s haul was No. 89 nationally (ninth among current AAC members). The Bulls got their top commitment so far Tuesday in Bradenton IMG Academy’s Jarvis Lee, a three-star cornerback who recently decommitted from Georgia Tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfpaR_0jpsBCvu00

Follow the state’s college football teams

Does Florida State avoid any negative surprises?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IM4z0_0jpsBCvu00
Florida State coach Mike Norvell will try to seal or improve upon a top-20 class. [ JOSHUA BESSEX | AP ]

The Seminoles were the biggest national story last year when they lost the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, to Deion Sanders and Jackson State. FSU enters today with the nation’s No. 18 class, led by five-star receiver Hykeem Williams. Mike Norvell’s ‘Noles are a finalist for top-200 recruit Damari Brown. A strong finish to the class would be another sign of progress for Norvell in what ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill has described as a “slow burn.”

• • •

