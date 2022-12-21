ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

You could be entitled to a refund for in-game Fortnite purchases

By Ryan Woodrow
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdHa9_0jpsB8UF00

Fortnite will soon be offering refunds to anyone who made accidental in-game purchases, we'll tell you whether or not you're eligible

After a recent case, you may be entitled to a refund for any accidental purchases made in Fortnite . Recently the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ruled against Epic Games in a case that claimed it was too easy for children to accidentally make in-game purchases that cost real money. Epic has been fined $520 million for duping “millions of players” with “illegal dark patterns” and now you may be entitled to get your money back.

We’ll let you know the criteria to be eligible for a refund, and how to get it if you are.

Fortnite fined over $500 million for ‘tricking’ players into unwanted purchases (; 1:09)

Fortnite FTC refund criteria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz8KI_0jpsB8UF00

With a total of $245 million agreed to be paid back in refunds, you will be able to get your money back if you fall into any of the following three categories:

  • Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018 .
  • Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022 .
  • Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

There is no system set up to claim your refund just yet, as the FTC is currently working with Epic Games to put something together. For now, you should check FTC.gov/Fortnite regularly where you can check for updates or sign up for email updates.

How to get a refund in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9ViH_0jpsB8UF00

Aside from the FTC ruling, it is possible to get refunds on any purchase made with V-Bucks in Fortnite using Return Tickets. Every account has three tickets which you can use at any time. You’ll be given one new ticket every 365 days if your account has less than three. Note that things like the Battle Pass or any item given/received as a gift cannot be refunded.

To get your refund, follow these steps:

  • Open the lobby and go to the settings menu
  • There, click on “Support & Refunds” then “Return or cancel purchase”
  • You will be shown a screen with every in-game purchase you’ve made in the last 30 days
  • Select the item you want to return and select “Use Return Ticket”
  • You will be shown exactly what items you are refunding, check them and select “Yes”
  • You will be asked if you’re sure, select “Yes” again
  • You will finally be taken to a success screen. Your items will be removed from your account and your V-Bucks returned to your wallet

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
DBLTAP

How to Get Fortnite FTC Refund

Following the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) order, the settlement money is set to be used to provide refunds to Fortnite players in the US. Here's what you need to know. A recent federal court order filed by the Department of Justice, on behalf of the FTC, has ordered Fornite developer Epic Games to pay roughly $520 million in relief over allegations that the company has violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and used "design tricks" or dark patterns that made millions of players make unwanted purchases.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
BGR.com

T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday

In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
360
Followers
283
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy