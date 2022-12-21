Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
KOCO
New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'
A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
KOCO
Lawmaker files resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker has filed a resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state. State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the state constitution to clarify Oklahoma as a sovereign state. The measure also says federal laws that violate the U.S. Constitution are null, void and of no effect in Oklahoma.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
readfrontier.org
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
KTUL
State Historic Preservation Office receives $75k grant to survey all-Black towns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Historic Preservation Office received a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service to continue its historic survey of All-Black towns in Oklahoma. African Americans who settled in Oklahoma established more than 50 identifiable All-Black towns between the end of the Civil War and...
kosu.org
State data paints a dire picture of Oklahoma teenagers’ mental health
State data released this year showed that one in four Oklahoma teens contemplated suicide sometime between 2020 and 2021. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a routine report. Since 2003, state health officials have contacted 50 high schools every year, asking them to help collect data on the state’s teenagers. Thad Burk, a child and adolescent health epidemiologist for the State Department of Health, heads up this survey.
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society shares history of state's floral emblem mistletoe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mistletoe is the state's oldest symbol, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The fun reminder to give some love to a significant other during the holidays also caused some controversy for the state in the 1800's. In 1893, mistletoe was selected as Oklahoma Territory's floral...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Are the 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Legal To Give In Oklahoma?
My circle of friends tends to have the weirdest group-message debates. Someone picks a topic, half of us elect to be the opposition, and we try to sway the others through opinion. It works on an honor code of sorts where nobody is allowed to use the internet to get facts, it's all opinion like debate used to be.
fourstateshomepage.com
No shortage of insulin in northeast Oklahoma
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong. “There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”. The supply of insulin has been off and...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
OSDH: Almost 9,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
KTUL
Preventing children from overdosing on medication
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During the winter months, children may come down with a cold or the flu, and giving them the wrong medicine or too much medicine can make a small problem a bigger problem. The American Academy of Pediatrics is against giving any over-the-counter cough or cold...
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
