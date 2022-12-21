ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
KOCO

New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'

A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Lawmaker files resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker has filed a resolution to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state. State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed Senate Joint Resolution 2, which would amend the state constitution to clarify Oklahoma as a sovereign state. The measure also says federal laws that violate the U.S. Constitution are null, void and of no effect in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

State data paints a dire picture of Oklahoma teenagers’ mental health

State data released this year showed that one in four Oklahoma teens contemplated suicide sometime between 2020 and 2021. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a routine report. Since 2003, state health officials have contacted 50 high schools every year, asking them to help collect data on the state’s teenagers. Thad Burk, a child and adolescent health epidemiologist for the State Department of Health, heads up this survey.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Are the 12 Days of Christmas Gifts Legal To Give In Oklahoma?

My circle of friends tends to have the weirdest group-message debates. Someone picks a topic, half of us elect to be the opposition, and we try to sway the others through opinion. It works on an honor code of sorts where nobody is allowed to use the internet to get facts, it's all opinion like debate used to be.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

No shortage of insulin in northeast Oklahoma

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong. “There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”. The supply of insulin has been off and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Preventing children from overdosing on medication

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During the winter months, children may come down with a cold or the flu, and giving them the wrong medicine or too much medicine can make a small problem a bigger problem. The American Academy of Pediatrics is against giving any over-the-counter cough or cold...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK

