AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of AEW storytelling during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “Wrestling fans are amazing, amazing, amazing people. But, I think in some ways… I think some wrestling fans… Before you are like ‘why is this match happening?’ They shouldn’t do this match. There’s no build.’ Maybe it’s the start of something. How do you know? Like, people, when we announced there’s going to be a trios royale and, you know, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Darius [Martin] are going to have a match. Well, first of all, they’re both going to be involved in this match. Maybe there’s going to be something there on Friday. We’ve already told you they’re doing something else. I saw someone says, like, this match was unnecessary. What does that mean? You say it’s not a way that people can watch TV anymore because every match has to have some kind of story to get into it. Well, what about the story that everyone wants to be the best? That’s how most sports are. There are storylines going into games and matches.

