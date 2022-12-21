Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Explains Why He and Becky Lynch Missed Monday’s WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was having trouble getting around prior to the 2022 post-Christmas holiday tour. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss were among the WWE stars who were unable to attend the show on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins informed a follower on Twitter...
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
Latest on Shawn Michaels’ Working Relationship With Triple H
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his current working relationship with Triple H on the Culture State podcast. “From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark. Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers
AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.
Latest on WWE Approving Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023 at The New Year 2023 event. Nakamura discussed the match’s approval by WWE in an interview with Yahoo Sports [translated from Japanese]. “I was like, “No way....
Jim Ross Names The Big Show as One of the Worst-Booked Talent in WWE History
On a recent episode of “Grilling JR,” AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. Ross said, “I believe in 2023 that AEW will be in the house...
Jim Ross Confident That AEW Will Host House Shows in 2023
While WWE regularly hosts House Show tours—non-televised live events—across many nations each year, AEW has yet to do the same, sticking instead to TV shows and pay-per-view events. It’s possible that things will change soon. Jeff Jarrett joined AEW in November, and he made his debut by...
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For AEW Full Gear 2022, Talks Eddie Kingston Feud
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston. Featured...
Ricky Starks Comments on Regrets He Has About CM Punk, His Rivalry With Chris Jericho
AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened. Here are the highlights from the interview:
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22) – Episode 95
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defends against Kiera Hogan. * Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates and Karizma.
Tony Khan Calls Out the “Worst” and “Fakest” Criticism of AEW Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of AEW storytelling during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast. Khan said, “Wrestling fans are amazing, amazing, amazing people. But, I think in some ways… I think some wrestling fans… Before you are like ‘why is this match happening?’ They shouldn’t do this match. There’s no build.’ Maybe it’s the start of something. How do you know? Like, people, when we announced there’s going to be a trios royale and, you know, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Darius [Martin] are going to have a match. Well, first of all, they’re both going to be involved in this match. Maybe there’s going to be something there on Friday. We’ve already told you they’re doing something else. I saw someone says, like, this match was unnecessary. What does that mean? You say it’s not a way that people can watch TV anymore because every match has to have some kind of story to get into it. Well, what about the story that everyone wants to be the best? That’s how most sports are. There are storylines going into games and matches.
Big E Discusses the Success of Black Wrestlers in WWE
WWE star Big E discussed the success of black wrestlers in WWE during an appearance on the These Urban Times podcast. “I’m so proud of just the amount of talent across the board. You look at one of the very biggest stars in our industry, that’s Bianca [Belair]. She’s been absolutely killing it, not just in the ring, but outside of it. Just from seeing the way that little girls from all backgrounds and colors, the way they connect with her is so cool. Her husband Montez [Ford], his partner [Angelo] Dawkins, Bobby Lashley obviously. I don’t know what this man is made of, but I think he’s aging backwards.
Will Honor Club Be Successful?
After several months of speculation, Tony Khan recently revealed that Ring Of Honor, the promotion that he bought earlier this year, will resume original programming with its shows landing on Honor Club, the streaming service that was set up by Sinclair Broadcasting before they sold it to the All Elite kingpin. Khan, the ambitious and eccentric owner of AEW, clearly wanted to have his own “wrestling moment” when he gleefully announced the acquisition on television, proclaiming “there’s no Shane, it’s me” a nod to the WCW purchase when Shane McMahon was revealed as the new “owner” when there were originally plans for a relaunched World Championship Wrestling to have its own two-hour time slot on Saturdays on TNN.
Exclusive: JT Energy Opens Up About His WWE SmackDown Segment With Bray Wyatt, AEW, His Future
JT Energy recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. JT discussed his recent WWE SmackDown appearance portraying a cameraman in a segment with Bray Wyatt, how the opportunity came about, AEW, his future, and more. Below is the complete exclusive PWMania.com interview with JT Energy:. What’s the general reaction been...
WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.
Josh Alexander Set to Break WWE Superstar’s Major Impact Wrestling Record
On Wednesday, January 4, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will reach a significant milestone in his title reign. Alexander’s current title reign will reach 257 days on January 4, making him the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history. Alexander recently surpassed AJ Styles’ 211-day reign. Robert Roode currently...
Identity of Ballerina During Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown Revealed
On the Friday before Christmas, WWE SmackDown featured a special episode with a Christmas theme. It featured The Miracle on 34th Street Fight, which pitted Ricochet and Braun Strowman against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Christmas trees, gift-wrapped steel chairs, and giant candy cane kendo sticks were used...
