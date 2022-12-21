Read full article on original website
One year after the Marshall fire, housing advocates call for policy changes to help Colorado’s renters who survive a natural disaster
Ash from the Marshall fire coated the floors and window sills in Beth Blacker’s apartment. But the management company for her Superior apartment complex said it wasn’t responsible for the professional cleaning and air-quality testing she wanted. Blacker, who continued advocating for the cleanup, said her property manager...
Colorado’s first avalanche death of 2022-23 winter happens on Berthoud Pass
A 44-year-old man was killed Sunday in Colorado’s first deadly avalanche of the 2022-23 winter season. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified about the avalanche on the west side of Berthoud Pass, near the town of Winter Park, just before 1 p.m. “The initial investigation...
Colorado solar industry says federal investment lowers tariff threat
Colorado’s solar industry leaders say a U.S. Commerce Department threat of tariffs on some imported panels should not further disrupt their expanding market, and they add that new federal subsidies for American panel makers will ease shortages down the road. The Commerce Department’s finding early in December that a...
Carman: On Christmas, let’s look for joy wherever we can find it
The holidays are a time to get together with friends to drink eggnog and eat cookies before the New Year’s dieting season begins. It’s also the season of 10 best lists. I’m a sucker for both of them — the cookies and the lists — so here’s my take on the juiciest, most encouraging news stories of the year.
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas last weekend. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort out. If the skier did not answer a...
Colorado governor commutes 4 inmates’ sentences, pardons 20 people, including state trooper who guarded Capitol
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday evening cut short the prison sentences of four inmates and pardoned 20 people, including a former Colorado State Patrol trooper who guarded the state Capitol and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after pointing a gun at a passing driver near the Denver building in 2021 while he was on duty.
Governor activates Colorado National Guard to respond to extreme cold weather
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday activated more than 100 Colorado National Guard troops to respond to extreme cold weather expected across the state later in the week. Colorado is forecast to experience record-low temperatures and wind on Wednesday and Thursday as an arctic blast descends upon the state. “Colorado’s...
The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP this year, highlighting a broader fundraising gap
The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP threefold in the 2022 election following three previous election cycles in which the two parties were more evenly matched in campaign cash. The two parties have both state and federal campaign accounts from which they raise and spend money to help their...
