Stifling Jonesboro defense shuts down Covington Newton, Ga., in first round of King Cotton Holiday Classic
PINE BLUFF - Jonesboro’s tenacious defense finally wore down Covington (Ga.) Newton on Tuesday night in a first-round King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket game at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hurricane outscored the Rams 19-11 in the fourth quarter to seal the 50-42 win. ...
Carr hits 10 3s, scores 41, No. 6 Texas beats A&M-Commerce
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday night. Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978. Carr’s total was the most by a Texas player since Reggie Freeman had 43 points against Fresno State on Dec. 14, 1996. “We wanted to make Texas beat us from 3,” A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg said. “Carr really had a night. The rim looked like an ocean for him.”
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Live updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Bronny James and Sierra Canyon put on a show in front of a Les Schwab Invitational crowd packed shoulder-to-shoulder and hanging over balcony's and railings. Three nationally ranked teams, including the nation's No. 1 ranked team, played Tuesday as the 2022 Les Schwab ...
