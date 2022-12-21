Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
InFive: Icy pond claims a life, trees for troops and thawing out
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A 19-year-old man died on Christmas Eve after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Several others at the scene were taken to the hospital. 4. Commendations withheld. Fairfax County Public Schools are acknowledging a problem after a Thomas...
Inside Nova
Va. Realtors see ongoing challenges for market as 2022 becomes 2023
Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion. Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%)...
Inside Nova
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
The following was published in the New York Sun in 1897, after editor Francis Pharcellus Church received a touching letter from an 8-year-old girl. "We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun."
Inside Nova
Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax.
Comments / 0