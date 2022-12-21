Read full article on original website
Potomac School fifth; Marshall sixth in tournaments
With two pins and a major decision, Potomac School’s Richard Perry won the 138-pound weight division at the 45th annual Holiday Classic at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School. Second for Potomac School in the high-school wrestling event were Jeremy DeLaVille at 144 and Jason Seeber at 175....
Madison boys second at Hilton Head tourney
The Madison Warhawks finished second with a 2-1 record at the Seahawk Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina. Madison (7-3) lost to Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., 46-28, in the championship game. The Warhawks trailed 23-14 at halftime, then 32-17 after three periods.
W-L hoop teams split games against Oakton
The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action. The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.
Arlington Chamber sets schedule for signature events of 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 schedule of signature events, which “provide attendees with unparalleled access to a crowd of decision-makers from the business community, as well as elected and appointed officials.”. “Whether you’re seeking visibility for your company through sponsorship, connections through networking, or you...
InFive: Icy pond claims a life, trees for troops and thawing out
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A 19-year-old man died on Christmas Eve after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Several others at the scene were taken to the hospital. 4. Commendations withheld. Fairfax County Public Schools are acknowledging a problem after a Thomas...
Arlington Food Assistance Center responding to record-breaking need
Even as the impact of COVID begins to dissipate among clients of the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), now their lives are being upended by uncertain economic conditions. “Inflation has set back our families just as they were recovering from the hardships of the pandemic,” the organization’s CEO, Charles Meng,...
Around Prince William: Exploring a creative community resource
I have been a member of and occasional donor to the ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas for a long time. I enjoy looking at the creative products of others in every form. I am a familiar face to the staff at the ARTfactory as I show up once or twice a month to enjoy the ever-changing exhibitions in its gallery. The latest exhibition, "Sunrise to Sunset” by Nova Plein Air Artists, touched a nerve. I have always wanted to master painting one thing: clouds. There are a lot of clouds in the current exhibit.
The Nokesville School dedicates library to longtime librarian
Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication ceremony of The Nokesville School library to Dr. Debra “Debbi” M.M. Ames. The Nokesville School is in the Brentsville District and serves students in kindergarten through eighth grades. The Prince William County School Board approved a resolution to...
Fairfax County looking for farmers market vendors
The Fairfax County Park Authority announced it has started its vendor application process for the 2023 farmers market season. "We are seeking producers of food and agricultural products (such as milk, cheese, certified organic produce, prepared foods, meats, and seafood)," a news release states. The park authority operates 10 farmers...
Arlington Police Department welcomes new crop of officers
Fourteen new sworn officers of the Arlington County Police Department were welcomed into the ranks Dec. 19 following graduation from the 147th session of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. Graduation from the academy, after more than 800 hours of instruction, is part of the new officers’ journey to becoming...
Young man dies after falling through ice at Haymarket pond; others hospitalized
A 19-year-old man died Saturday night after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Fire crews pulled the man from the icy water in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community about 9:54 p.m., Prince William County Police Officer Adam Beard said. He was taken to...
Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph
Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
UPDATED: Occupant found dead after Fairfax County house fire
A person who was unaccounted for after a Monday evening house fire in Fairfax County has been found dead. Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court, in central Fairfax, about 7 p.m. Monday and arrived to find heavy fire showing from the single-family house. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
Trees for Troops comes to Quantico
Service members and their families received free Christmas trees in time for the holiday season at Marine Corps Base Quantico earlier this month. On Dec. 2, dozens of cars lined up in the Main Exchange parking lot to pick up their fresh-cut Christmas trees donated by Trees for Troops. The...
Christmas tree disposal in Culpeper
To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2022 Christmas season. Instead, Town of Culpeper Public Works personnel will pick up discarded Christmas trees on the following days: January 4 and 11.
