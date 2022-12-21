I have been a member of and occasional donor to the ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas for a long time. I enjoy looking at the creative products of others in every form. I am a familiar face to the staff at the ARTfactory as I show up once or twice a month to enjoy the ever-changing exhibitions in its gallery. The latest exhibition, "Sunrise to Sunset” by Nova Plein Air Artists, touched a nerve. I have always wanted to master painting one thing: clouds. There are a lot of clouds in the current exhibit.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO