A Look at Ohio State's Top 10 All-Time Recruits, the Buckeyes Scored Plenty of TDs in 2022 and Former OSU Receivers Are Dominating in the NFL

The loss to Michigan broke me. I don't know what's real anymore. For roughly half of my entire life, it was essentially a guarantee that every November, the Ohio State Buckeyes would defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the sport of football. This was an iron-clad rule of the universe that I centered my entire metaphysical understanding of reality around. My calendar, my cardinal directions, my astrological divination, my crop rotational cycles... everything relied on Ohio State scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns against an overmatched Michigan defense on the weekend after Thanksgiving (which, thanks to back-to-back losses against the Wolverines, I will now celebrate on June 3rd, 2023).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO