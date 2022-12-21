Read full article on original website
Historic Black high school in Gwinnett to be preserved
Growing up, Joyce Moore has good memories of singing “Jesus Loves the Little Children” with her class to start the schoo...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination
COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
The Citizen Online
Elizabeth Adams Perkins, 98, of Fayetteville, Ga.
Elizabeth Adams Perkins, 98, of Fayetteville, GA was born July 31, 1924 and went to be with her Lord on December 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Thomas H. Perkins Jr. and her youngest son, Col. Hiram “Mike” Perkins. She is survived by one sister, Wilene Barnet, her oldest son, LTC(R) Thomas H. Perkins, two daughters-in-law, Renelle W. Perkins and Janice J. Perkins, four grandchildren, Rev. Patrick Perkins (Pamela), Jeffrey Perkins (Maureen), Rev. Kenneth Perkins (Jennifer), and Kellie P. Medlin (Michael); 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
fox5atlanta.com
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
capitalbnews.org
Life After AMC’s Closure: Four Stories About Resilience, Challenges, and Hope
People from all walks of life are grieving the loss of Atlanta Medical Center, formerly known as Georgia Baptist. Wellstar Health System closed the nearly 500-bed hospital on Nov. 1, leaving a large void in Old Fourth Ward for people who either worked or were patients at the hospital. Capital...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Christmas ushers in full house at MUST Ministries' new shelter
MARIETTA, Ga. — Those in need looked for a warm place to lay their heads on Christmas Day with the abnormally frigid temperatures outside. Some people in Cobb County found a welcoming spot, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and those who run a homeless shelter. MUST Ministries in...
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark
ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
luxury-houses.net
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
Sunday Morning Photograph December 25 2022: White Christmas in Atlanta.
Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25 of every year around the world; and it already is a very special day for many people — but when a blanket of fresh snow is on the ground, the day becomes even better to the point where songs and movies have been inspired by what is known as a White Christmas…
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Library and two senior centers in Cobb County damaged by burst pipes
Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend. Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Not a white people thing’ | Students call for policy after teacher uses N-word
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday night, parents, students, school leaders and The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in Decatur held a community forum after a teacher used a racial slur in a classroom among students at Decatur High School. The students said there needs to...
