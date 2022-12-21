ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, GA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination

COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
COVINGTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Elizabeth Adams Perkins, 98, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Elizabeth Adams Perkins, 98, of Fayetteville, GA was born July 31, 1924 and went to be with her Lord on December 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Thomas H. Perkins Jr. and her youngest son, Col. Hiram “Mike” Perkins. She is survived by one sister, Wilene Barnet, her oldest son, LTC(R) Thomas H. Perkins, two daughters-in-law, Renelle W. Perkins and Janice J. Perkins, four grandchildren, Rev. Patrick Perkins (Pamela), Jeffrey Perkins (Maureen), Rev. Kenneth Perkins (Jennifer), and Kellie P. Medlin (Michael); 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days

ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inside the gold dome: Channel 2′s Richard Elliot gets an inside look at the Georgia landmark

ATLANTA — There are few things more iconic about the Atlanta skyline than the gold dome of the state capital. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, who has covered tons of events at the capital in his career, got special permission through the governor’s office to go up into the dome this week to show the intricate ways the builders built that dome more than 130 years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M

The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
CANTON, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

