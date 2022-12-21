Elizabeth Adams Perkins, 98, of Fayetteville, GA was born July 31, 1924 and went to be with her Lord on December 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Thomas H. Perkins Jr. and her youngest son, Col. Hiram “Mike” Perkins. She is survived by one sister, Wilene Barnet, her oldest son, LTC(R) Thomas H. Perkins, two daughters-in-law, Renelle W. Perkins and Janice J. Perkins, four grandchildren, Rev. Patrick Perkins (Pamela), Jeffrey Perkins (Maureen), Rev. Kenneth Perkins (Jennifer), and Kellie P. Medlin (Michael); 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

