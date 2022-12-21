ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CL9lm_0jps8KUW00

Attorneys general from 15 states have written the CEOs of Apple and Google urging them to update their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

A ban on federal employees using TikTok on their government-issued phones is on track to become law after Congress included the provision in t he year-end government funding bill released early Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s legislation barring the popular social media platform from federal devices was one of several bills attached to the spending measure , the last major action this Congress will take before new members are sworn in next month.

Federal employees would be barred from downloading TikTok, a widely used video-sharing platform owned by the Chinese technology firm ByteDance, on phones and other devices issued by the federal government. Exceptions would be allowed for intelligence gathering purposes.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, and lawmakers from both parties have called the app a national security risk because users share location data and other personal information with the service. The Chinese government could easily access that data, critics say, because as a Chinese company, ByteDance is obligated to share the data it collects.

Congressional action comes after a flurry of activity at the state level.

More than a dozen governors have enacted similar bans for state devices, almost all of them coming in the last three weeks. Those states include South Dakota, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Virginia.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin banned his department’s employees from downloading the app and blocked the platform  from the department’s Wi-Fi networks on Monday.

Senate passage

The ban moved with unusual speed. The Senate unanimously passed Hawley’s bill last week , but it needed to clear the House to become law. Inclusion in the $1.7 trillion spending bill — likely the last piece of legislation Congress will consider this year and thus attracted a slew of policy riders — makes that overwhelmingly likely.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Hawley called the inclusion of the TikTok measure in the spending bill a “win for national security.”

Senate Democrats have also praised the measure.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat who chairs the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said in a statement that “eliminating opportunities for China to gather data and spy on the American government is a no-brainer.”

Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, wrote in an email Tuesday that an ongoing review by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would have produced a better policy result. The company is on its way to implementing the committee’s plans, which were developed with input from top national security agencies, she said.

“We’re disappointed that Congress has moved to ban TikTok on government devices — a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests — rather than encouraging the Administration to conclude its national security review,” she wrote.

“The agreement under review by CFIUS will meaningfully address any security concerns that have been raised at both the federal and state level.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has introduced a bipartisan bill to ban TikTok from the country altogether.

Data sharing dangers

Like most phone apps and social media platforms, TikTok asks users for permission to access data stored on their phones such as location, contacts or calendar. To create accounts, users generally need to provide other information such as email address, phone number and real name.

That data collection, combined with information about users’ interests, allows the platforms to build profiles of users, which can then be sold to advertisers.

The data can also be used by bad actors for phishing schemes and other scams, said Len Gonzales, a private cybersecurity expert who runs the Virginia-based Ally Cyber Investigations, LLC.

“All that data that you provide to TikTok — and, again, any other app — can be viewed by those who nefariously want to capture and use that data,” Gonzales said.

And unlike most apps, which are usually owned by U.S.-based companies, data collected by TikTok contains another risk, especially for those with access to potentially sensitive government data: ByteDance’s obligations to the Chinese government.

Lawmakers say the China-based tech company must share its data with the country’s ruling Communist Party, which was part of the rationale they voiced for blocking government workers from installing it on their phones.

“TikTok is legally beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, and not only does it collect an alarming amount of information on users, but it could one day be used as a propaganda machine to sway the minds of Americans or spread misinformation,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a written statement.

“I certainly don’t want to give the CCP access to our government employees any more than I would want to give them access to our military.”

‘Millions of lines of data’

A widely popular app — it has more than 12 million reviews on Apple’s App Store alone — TikTok has collected “millions of lines of data,” Gonzales said.

In the hands of a bad actor, that data could be used for espionage or blackmail, said Douglas C. Schmidt, a computer scientist at Vanderbilt University.

“If you’re a government employee, and somebody can figure out you have access to some sensitive information or some sensitive budget things, and they can get blackmail information because they know what websites you look at or who you talk to,” Schmidt said. “You can imagine people being more susceptible in those situations.”

TikTok’s offshore status may also make it more difficult for users to sue in the event of a data breach or some other misuse, Schmidt said.

Sharing data with platforms is the tradeoff for using mobile devices that make social networking, shopping and other activates easier, Schmidt said. That’s true regardless of the specific platform, he said.

“People should be concerned in general,” Schmidt said. “TikTok may have some extenuating circumstances that make it even more of an issue. But these are issues no matter what.”

The post TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday published its findings in a nearly 850-page report that accused former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection and recommended Congress consider whether those found to be insurrectionists should be barred from holding office ever again. The report caps 18 months of work for the committee, […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON STATE
Florida Phoenix

Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request. Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive measure before […] The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said this week that he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEVADA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘This is just the beginning’: DeSantis signs into law 1-year toll discount program, vows to do more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a new toll discount initiative for frequent commuters, but it will only last a year, from Jan. 1. to Dec. 31, 2023. “This is one thing we are going to do. But we are going to do much more in terms of tax relief for people throughout […] The post ‘This is just the beginning’: DeSantis signs into law 1-year toll discount program, vows to do more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Former Green Beret soldier, Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown found guilty on six of 10 counts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jeremy Brown, the self-described Oath Keepers member and lauded 20-year U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, was found guilty Monday in six of ten counts related to possessing illegally registered guns, explosives and classified Defense Department documents. In the federal trial in Tampa, he was found not guilty on four other charges related to possession of […] The post Former Green Beret soldier, Oath Keeper member Jeremy Brown found guilty on six of 10 counts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Atty General Ashley Moody pushes President Biden to elevate drug czar position

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says that with the fentanyl crisis showing no signs of abating, now is the time for President Joe Biden to restore the director for the Office of the National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) position to a Cabinet-level post. Currently, Dr. Rahul Gupta, a medical doctor, is director of the White […] The post Atty General Ashley Moody pushes President Biden to elevate drug czar position appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Months after Florida was hit by the destructive Hurricane Ian, a slowdown continues in getting travel trailers out to displaced Floridians whose homes were battered or destroyed. The efforts involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency management director “not to wait on FEMA […] The post DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple App Store rates TikTok for users “12+,” […] The post Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday approved what Democrats have called a billion-dollar “bailout” for the property insurance industry, even as ordinary homeowners wait for lower premiums for policy holders. “Floridians are losing yet again. I worry for our neighbors on fixed incomes. How many people are going to lose their homes before this ‘trickle down’ […] The post DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September. The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released last week did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
COLORADO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Supreme Court rules to keep Title 42, pandemic-era policy to quickly turn away migrants, for now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to keep in place the emergency health order the federal government has used for more than two years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border. The latest ruling replaces an order issued by Chief Justice John G. Roberts last week that halted the […] The post Supreme Court rules to keep Title 42, pandemic-era policy to quickly turn away migrants, for now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LOUISIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the special session on the troubled property insurance market and other issues, state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell urged lawmakers to expand the call of the session because “Floridians are hurting.” But her attempt was rejected by the Republican-led state House. Both House and Senate chambers have supermajorities following the […] The post ‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for winning a […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week. The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for more than […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ALABAMA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy