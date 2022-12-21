State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut

Dean Erwin
6d ago
political corruption in your face. they should have been paid more money year's ago. I back the Blue not the political corruption
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Women led the push for reform.
Eliminating cash bail will help incarcerated people and family members who must often come up with the money.
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BEST OF 2022: Did Ned Lamont offer the largest tax cut in Connecticut history? By one standard, yes.
Gov. Ned Lamont says his tax relief plan is the largest in CT history, yet it's a tiny share of the government's current financial windfall.
Why the CT GOP got shellacked — and how to fix it
To build the party into the majority party in Connecticut, the CT GOP must stand for policy and campaign on policy to fight structural statism/racism
BEST OF 2022: As hospital systems grow in Connecticut, rural patients lose services
In CT, rural hospitals have shut down intensive care and labor-and-delivery services as their health systems have consolidated operations.
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut’s roads are deadlier than ever. Figuring out why is complicated.
Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people dying in traffic crashes in Connecticut has surged and shows no signs of slowing.
trumbulltimes.com
CT State Police report more than 170 crashes on Christmas weekend
Connecticut State Police troopers responded to nearly 3,000 calls during the Christmas weekend, including 171 vehicle crashes, according to data released by the agency. Amid stormy weather, troopers were dispatched to 2,897 calls for service across the state between midnight Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, state police officials said in a news release.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
BEST OF 2022: Billions collected, millions returned: How Connecticut and its politicians kept unclaimed money from the public
Amounts under $50 weren't visible on Connecticut's unclaimed property website — but they added up to more than $40 million.
CT sees rise in deadly overdoses involving animal tranquilizer
Xylazine, a tranquilizer used on horses and cows, is showing up in more and more fatal overdose cases in Connecticut, officials said.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Connecticut Road Tops List of ‘Most Dangerous’ During the Holidays
5 - I-35 So, how did the Zebra reach this conclusion? This is the method they used:. "We focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021.To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S"
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CT to secure $236 million windfall from federal spending bill
Communities across Connecticut will receive funding, formerly known as earmarks, for infrastructure, housing, education and more.
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
Connecticut Mirror
