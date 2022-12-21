ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
 6 days ago
The contract is intended to bolster the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay and other inducements.

Dean Erwin
6d ago

political corruption in your face. they should have been paid more money year's ago. I back the Blue not the political corruption

CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

