7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week. The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced. Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.
Woman Charged With Arson in Dorchester Triple-Decker Fire
Hours after two elderly men were rescued from a fire in a triple-decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, a woman was arrested on an arson charge. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Mora Street. The flames eventually spread to all floors of the building. The Suffolk County District...
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning
First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
New Details on Mother's Arrest After Baby Found in Woods of Manchester, NH
New details were revealed in court Tuesday about the premature baby, likely born on Christmas, found in a tent in the woods after allegedly being left in the cold for over an hour in Manchester, New Hampshire. Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Red...
Extension Cord Use Caused Malden Fire That Injured 2 Firefighters
A fire broke out late Monday night at a house in Malden, Massachusetts, sending two firefighters to the hospital and leaving nine people without a home the day after Christmas. Fire officials on scene confirmed to NBC10 Boston that flames broke out in a multi-family home on John Street and...
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Small Plane Flips Over While Landing at NH Airfield
A small plane landing at a New Hampshire airfield flipped and landed on its roof Monday afternoon, federal aviation officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot, the only person on the single-engine Bellanca Citabria, was hurt in the crash at Hampton Airfield. The plane crashed about 12:20 p.m.,...
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
Several Fire Departments Help Battle Blaze at Merrimac Home
Multiple departments assisted in fighting a fire Monday morning in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a Church Street home that was occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from the...
First Responders Urge Caution After Falls Through Ice in Winchester, Lexington
After multiple people fell through ice Monday in Massachusetts, safety officials are urging people to be careful. A Stoneham man is now home recovering today after falling through the ice in Winchester. Rescuers rushed to the scene Monday to help get him to safety. Winchester Fire Chief Rick Tustin says...
Water Main Break to Impact Service for Hours in Parts of Scituate
Water service has been impacted Tuesday morning in parts of Scituate, Massachusetts, due to a water main break. The water main break happened on Jericho Road, according to the town, and is due to cause impacts for up to 8 hours Tuesday. There may be discoloration to the water as...
Zestfriendz in Swampscott Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.
Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester
A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
Customers at Swampscott Restaurant Pay Others' Bills Before, After Christmas
A man set off a chain reaction of generosity at a restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, with dozens of customers paying it forward the day before Christmas Eve. There was the typical breakfast rush last Friday. Lincoln's Landing was filled with customers. One customer had an unusual request. The unnamed patron asked waitress Erin Lovenberg if he could pay for another customer's meal.
See the Boston Homes That Sold for More Than $10 Million This Year
When it comes to Boston's ultra-luxury home market, there's still nowhere like Back Bay. The neighborhood had the three most expensive sales recorded in the city this year, and 10 of the 16 homes that sold for at least $10 million were located there, according to a Boston Business Journal review of real estate data. It also had at least 27 sales worth $5 million or more.
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
